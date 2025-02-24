NFC Notes: Panthers Free Agents, Jaycee Horn, Saints Staff Hires

Panthers
- Joe Person takes a look at some of the issues Carolina is faced with this offseason, with fans wondering if they will select a defensive player with the No.8 draft pick such as Georgia LB Jalon Walker.
- Person mentions that GM Dan Morgan could trade back, yet they have landed some strong players from this exact draft spot over the years including OT Jordan Gross, RB Christian McCaffrey, and most recently CB Jaycee Horn.
- Horn is under contract at $12.5 million for 2025 on his fifth-year option and it could be time to sign him to an extension, according to Person.
- The team has already re-signed QB Andy Dalton and LS J.J. Jansen, however, they are letting LB Shaq Thompson hit free agency and Person believes they could do the same with TE Ian Thomas and K Eddy Pineiro.
- Person notes the team would like to re-sign LB Sam Franklin, TE Tommy Tremble, and WR David Moore on short-term deals. Meanwhile, CB Mike Jackson, S Xavier Woods, P Johnny Hekker, and OL Brady Christensen will likely hit free agency.
- Carolina may also need to make an addition at running back behind starter Chuba Hubbard, given the injury to last year’s second-round pick RB Jonathon Brooks.
- Panthers CB Jaycee Horn is set to play next season under the fifth-year option worth $12.472 million. When examining Horn’s possible extension, ESPN’s Dan Graziano points out Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II received a four-year, $96 million deal but questions how lucrative of an offer Carolina will make given Horn has missed time due to injuries in all four years of his career thus far.
- Panthers QB Andy Dalton‘s two-year, $8 million extension includes a $2.645 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.255 million and $3.9 million. Dalton’s 2025 base salary and $2 million of his 2026 base salary are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- The deal also includes an annual $100,000 workout bonus and a void year to spread out the cap hits.
- Tom Pelissero reports Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator.
- Nick Underhill reports the Saints hired Kyle Wilber from the Packers as their assistant special teams coordinator.
