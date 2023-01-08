NFC Notes: Panthers, Steve Wilks, Saints, Vikings

Panthers
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes that even if Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks is a compelling candidate to remain in the full-time role, Carolina still has to conduct a search.
- Jones says the Panthers are expected to prioritize adding a coach with offensive acumen and could request head coaching interviews with Bills OC Ken Dorsey, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, and Lions OC Ben Johnson.
- Saints DE Marcus Davenport and Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman were both ejected after taking shots at each other’s heads following a play. (Luke Johnson)
- Foreman said the following of the ejection: “It was just heat of the moment. I kind of lost my cool. He did hit me, so. At the end of the day, I don’t ever let no man put their hands on me. But I have to be better at keeping my cool and moving forward.” (Ellis Williams)
Saints
- Saints FB Adam Prentice was fined $4,583 for an illegal chop block in Week 17. (Ian Rapoport)
Vikings
- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook sustained lacerations on his left knee due to being stepped on and needed to go to the medical tent in order to stop the bleeding. Cook returned to the game and expects to play going forward. (Andrew Krammer)
- The Vikings expect to have S Harrison Smith back for the wildcard round even though he was ruled out for Week 18 with knee soreness. (Ben Goessling)
