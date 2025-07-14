NFC Notes: Paris Johnson, Cody Simon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals OT Paris Johnson was a college teammate of undrafted rookie OT Josh Fryar and thinks that the team has signed a star with a strong work ethic.
“I know the guy he is, and while I know he came in undrafted, I believe the Cardinals have a star,” Johnson said, via the team website. “Since I was in college, I always said ‘whatever team Josh Fryar is going to be on, he’s going to be a long-term guy because of the way he works, his mentality, the way he shows up, and the way he loves to take coaching and advice.'”
“He doesn’t bust any protections, which is the first thing I’m looking for,” HC Jonathan Gannon said of Fryar. “He understands where the IDs are going in the run game, what footwork he needs to take (and) his technique, and how he plays. I look at that too. He’s doing a good job.”
Fryar was hoping to be drafted and waited a long and painful seven rounds, only to have his name not called. He found comfort in his opportunity to sign with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.
“It was long, super long,” Fryar commented. “It was kind of stressful because you hope to get drafted by a team…I look at it as taking it a day at a time and taking every opportunity I can get to earn a role on this team, Drafted or undrafted, I think the best players are going to play. Control the controllables and everything will fall in place.”
- Josh Weinfuss of ESPN calls fourth-round ILB Cody Simon a potential surprise player for the Cardinals in 2025 after already taking responsibility for the green dot in Gannon’s defense.
- Gannon has been impressed by Simon in their offseason program: “He’s definitely flashed here. We got him playing a couple different spots, so that’s good. He is playing on fourth down right now, so he is learning all that. He’s eager to learn. He doesn’t make mistakes twice and he’s got juice. He’s physical, just like all those guys. Long way to go. But I like where he is at.”
Rams
- Sarah Barshop of ESPN writes OLB Byron Young is a potential surprise player to watch for the Rams going into the third year of his career after drawing praise from the coaching staff.
- Rams OLBs coach Joe Coniglio expects Young to take “another step” with his development: “I think he’s going to take another step forward in regards to his game, his ability to affect games, his ability to disrupt offenses and be the player that he’s capable of being.”
Seahawks
- Brady Henderson of ESPN writes that third-year G Anthony Bradford could be a surprise player to watch going into 2025 after getting first-team reps in the Seahawks’ offseason program.
- Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said Bradford is competing for the starting right guard job: “A.B.’s done a great job this spring. His body comp has really improved, which speaks to his work ethic. I think he’s made strides … It’s time to go prove it consistently. He knows that, but he’s right in the thick of it with the battle at right guard.”
