NFC Notes: Paris Johnson, Cody Simon, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals OT Paris Johnson was a college teammate of undrafted rookie OT Josh Fryar and thinks that the team has signed a star with a strong work ethic.

“I know the guy he is, and while I know he came in undrafted, I believe the Cardinals have a star,” Johnson said, via the team website . “Since I was in college, I always said ‘whatever team Josh Fryar is going to be on, he’s going to be a long-term guy because of the way he works, his mentality, the way he shows up, and the way he loves to take coaching and advice.'”

“He doesn’t bust any protections, which is the first thing I’m looking for,” HC Jonathan Gannon said of Fryar. “He understands where the IDs are going in the run game, what footwork he needs to take (and) his technique, and how he plays. I look at that too. He’s doing a good job.”

Fryar was hoping to be drafted and waited a long and painful seven rounds, only to have his name not called. He found comfort in his opportunity to sign with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.

“It was long, super long,” Fryar commented. “It was kind of stressful because you hope to get drafted by a team…I look at it as taking it a day at a time and taking every opportunity I can get to earn a role on this team, Drafted or undrafted, I think the best players are going to play. Control the controllables and everything will fall in place.”