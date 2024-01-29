NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said that everyone was calm in the locker room at halftime when the team was down 24-7. They came back to win and are now headed to the Super Bowl to face the Chiefs.

“No one was freaking out,” Purdy said after the win, via PFT. “It’s football, there’s a lot of experienced guys on this team, veterans who have been in crazy situations, so everyone was like, ‘We’ve just got to do our job, straight up.’ We kept it simple. We went out, we all knew what we had to do, the season was on the line, we were down by 17, so everyone stepped up and we played complementary football.”

Rams

Albert Breer of SI.com mentions the Rams as a potential fit for Panthers DC Ejiro Evero should he move on from Carolina in the coming weeks.

Seahawks

informed the team that he was going to retire at the end of the 2023 season, but stay on in some capacity. Pauline says this was Carroll’s choice and the Seahawks responded by putting plans in motion to find a new head coach.

However, Carroll reportedly changed his mind and told team officials that he wanted to stay on as head coach. By that point, Pauline says it was too late in the process to shift gears.