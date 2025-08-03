NFC Notes: Rachaad White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints QB Competition

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles gave an update on former Colorado S Shilo Sanders, who signed with the team after going undrafted.

“He’s coming along,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s getting the scheme down. He’s made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason — Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He’s got a chance to make it.”

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White said he’s down to about 212 pounds and he likes how it can help his conditioning and stamina. (Greg Auman)

Panthers

The Panthers kept their entire offensive line from last season intact going into 2025, including LT Ikem Ekwonu, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Corbett, RG Robert Hunt and RT Taylor Moton. But not only did they return the starting five, the Panthers also retained virtually all of the key backups and brought almost the entire room from 2024 back. Carolina HC Dave Canales said it’s the first time in his 15-year career for a team to keep their starters and key depth players in two consecutive years.

“In 15 years, I don’t think I’ve ever been involved where we brought every single person back from an offensive line. And we’re talking about not just the starters, but the guys that are behind them,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “And even the depth, practice squad players, these are all guys that have physical attributes that we’re excited about. And now they’ve got more understanding of what we’re doing.”

Hunt thinks the continuity of the Panthers’ offensive line speaks to the trust they’ve gained from their coaching staff.

“I’ve never been part of a room that has retained everybody. Everybody came back. That’s the first time I’ve seen that in my career,” said Hunt. “It’s awesome, man. It speaks for us, the guys in the room. That means they believe in us. We work hard. We trust each other.”

Canales is seeing the trust and chemistry their offensive line has established in each other, pointing out that they are going into training camp with a much better understanding of the system.

“A lot of those things take time. Those are things we were working through last camp and into the season,” Canales said. “We come into this camp with a lot stronger, greater understanding of what’s happening.”

Saints

The Saints are looking to identify their new starting quarterback between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. New Orleans HC Kellen Moore said they will make adjustments as the preseason progresses and they’ll decide on their starter when “the decision becomes clear.”

“Obviously, we’ll make the adjustments once we get out of that first preseason game and go from there,” Moore said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “Anytime the decision becomes clear, we’ll make the decision, we’ll just roll and that can happen whenever. [If] it goes all the way to the end, it goes all the way to the end. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Moore said Shough has done well with his communication and making good decisions with the football.

“Tyler’s done a nice job. He’s communicating at a really high level. He’s making good decisions,” Moore said. “We’ll evaluate each and every day. These guys will grow every day, every opportunity, especially for Tyler in his first time, rookie year training camp. Every day this is a new install, new material, that maybe is a first time for him. And so, he’s going through that process. He’s done an excellent job.”

Veteran WR Brandin Cooks praised all three quarterbacks, saying Rattler has shown leadership while Haener has done well adjusting.

“Just coming here, ready to compete and not worrying about all the outside noise. Not worrying about if he makes the mistakes or whatever the case may be. Playing fast,” Cooks said. “From [Rattler’s] standpoint, I think taking that extra step from the opportunities he got last year, showing his leadership capability throughout practice. And then Jake, not having much OTAs coming out here, just coming, slinging it and same type of mindset, just not worrying about anything else. Just playing his game. …Their mind is right and they’re approaching the situation at a high level.”