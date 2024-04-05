NFC Notes: Randy Gregory, Buccaneers, Giants, Panthers

Buccaneers

Bucs EDGE Randy Gregory spoke about what attracted him to Tampa Bay, including his relationship with HC Todd Bowles coming out of college.

“I actually spoke with Coach [Bowles], I remember, coming out of college during the draft and speaking with him a bunch,” Gregory said, via Bucs Wire. “I loved his personality, loved his down-to-earth demeanor. [He is a] no-nonsense type of guy. I think I always thrive well when I work with coaches like that. I think ultimately, Coach [George] Edwards – I worked with him, obviously, in Dallas, so I have a relationship there. I think highly of him. I think the ability, as far as the schemes and what we do, I think I fit well there,” Gregory continued. “I can play inside, outside, on third down and things like that – stand up, put my hand down in the dirt. To be able to play kind of in a 3-4, 4-3 scheme, do a couple of different things there – drop in coverage. This is all stuff I’ve done in Dallas and Denver and in San Francisco. For me, it was a [really] good spot to land in.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he is still considering whether he’ll call offensive plays in 2024 and they still haven’t made a final decision.

“It’s something I’m looking into,” Daboll said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s site. “I think there’s 20 head coaches at this point in time that call plays in the league (either offensively or defensively). … There might be a little bit more. I’ve been doing a bunch of research, but no decision has been made. I’m still going through that process, thinking about what we need to do.”

Daboll admitted he misses calling plays like when he was the Bills’ offensive coordinator.

“Certainly,” Daboll said. “I did it for a long time. There’s a lot of things that go into it. Part of the evaluation that I talked about, there are some other things that I’m looking into. I take my time and do what I think is best for the team.”

As for whether focusing on calling plays prevents him from coaching the entire team, Daboll reiterated they are still considering their options and will do what is best for the team.

“Still working through that process,” Daboll said. “There’s quite a bit of people nowadays that do that. So, again, it’s something that I’ll look into. Whatever I feel is best for the football team, that’s the way we go.”

Panthers

The Panthers signed LB Tae Davis to a one-year, $1.292 million contract with $383,400 guaranteed including a $167,500 signing bonus. Davis also has a roster bonus worth $167,500. (Over The Cap)