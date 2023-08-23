NFC Notes: Rashan Gary, T.J. Hockenson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent feels like he showed poise and comfort in their preseason game against the Colts.

“I would say it’s probably two things,” Bagent said, via BearsWire. “Luckily enough, I was able to play a lot of football in college and really get exposed to all the situations football has to offer. I think that definitely serves a role. I’ve also been playing quarterback since I was 6, when my dad forced me to play. I’ve been playing for a long time.”

Bagent thinks he has a “good understanding” of how to operate as a quarterback.

“I have a pretty good understanding of what needs to happen and what doesn’t need to happen. And also, the mental load that it is to play quarterback in the NFL, it’s a lot. So if you kinda let that get to you, you can start to look pretty crazy out there. I like to keep it cool, calm, and collected and let all the guys in the trenches do all the crazy dirty work. And try to get everybody on the same page so we’re able to move the ball down the field.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said DE Rashan Gary (knee) participated in team reps on Tuesday and has a “real chance” to play in Week 1, via Ryan Wood.

Vikings

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and isn’t worried about playing in the final year of his contract.

“No, that’s not my focus,” Hockenson said, via PFT. “My focus is to be out here with these guys September 9th or whatever it is, be ready for September and be ready for gameday on Sundays.”