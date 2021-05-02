NFC Notes: Richard Sherman, Cardinals, 49ers, Rams

Richard Sherman

Regarding the possibility of the Seahawks re-signing Richard Sherman, HC Pete Carroll he’s not focused on adding the veteran but they are leaving “everything open” right now.

“That’s not one of our thoughts right now that we’re going out and getting another guy at that spot, but we’re going to keep looking,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “We’re not going to stop looking and we’re going to compete. So in that sense, I leave everything open and that’s just one of them.”

Carroll confirmed that he’s been in contact with Sherman throughout the offseason and that there is some mutual interest from the veteran cornerback.

“I’ve talked to Sherm quite a few times here over the offseason,” Carroll said. “So we have stayed in contact and he’s out there. I know he’s thinking about it. He’s looking for an opportunity. I saw where he said there’s three or four teams he’s considering or whatever. So we’ll see what happens. But he’s been a great player and he’s still got some ball left in him, I’m sure. But at this point we’re going to clear through this day, figure out what happens with the rooks coming up and we’ll see where it sits later on.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider mentioned that Sherman’s departure from Seattle after the 2017 season wasn’t as bad as interpreted.

“It wasn’t as bad as everybody thought it was when he left,” Schneider said. “I was literally talking to him probably 10 minutes before he went in and agreed with the San Francisco 49ers and talking in a very positive manner. It’s been good.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ LB Zaven Collins considers himself someone who can lineup anywhere on defense, but GM Steve Keim said Arizona sees him as a “stack linebacker” who can play three downs next to Isaiah Simmons in the middle of their defense.

“Playing side-by-side with Isaiah Simmons when you see those two guys in there with their length, it’s really like having two trees in the middle of the field,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it will be “very hard” for first-round QB Trey Lance to unseat Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback but they will continue evaluating the rookie in OTAs.

“It’s going to be very hard for a rookie to come in and beat Jimmy Garoppolo out. He’s a very good player,” Shanahan said via ProFootballTalk. “That’s why I like the situation that we are in. Now, we’ll see where Trey’s at. We’ll see how he does at OTAs. I love that we’re getting those. I love that he’s going to be here tomorrow. But Jimmy’s our quarterback right now.”

Lance said that he is eager to learn Shanahan’s system, the organization, and the community.

“For me, my biggest thing is just get in and learn as much as I possibly can,” Lance said, via Eric Branch of the SF Chronicle. “Just excited to get there. Get to know the community. Get to know the organization. And learn. Just learn.”

Regarding reports suggesting Mac Jones‘ playing style made him the 49ers’ favorite at No. 3, Shanahan mentioned he always confident in Lance being their quarterback.

“We were going to go through this process and I would have never said it couldn’t have ended up being [Jones],” Shanahan said. “But I know how we felt about Trey the whole time.”

As for the 49ers’ reported interest in Aaron Rodgers, GM John Lynch said they made a quick inquiry but “it wasn’t happening.”

“You’re talking about the MVP of our league last year,” Lynch said “Yeah, we inquired. It was a quick conversation. It wasn’t happening. So we went right back to where we’ve been and that’s really excited about adding Trey Lance to the 49ers.”

Shanahan added that hopes to develop Lance with Garoppolo still a part of the organization, but is comfortable with potential competition between the two players.

“We made this move, it’s obvious what I hope and what I believe in with (Lance) coming in, but it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy’s not on our team,” Shanahan said. “I want Jimmy to be here, and I want this kid brought along. I want to see how he does. And if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition. I’d be excited about that if (Lance) showed he was ready for it. … So we’ll play that by ear, but I expect Jimmy to be here and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said they have benefitted from new OL coach Kevin Carberry in scouting offensive line prospects given he served as Stanford’s offensive line coach from 2018-2020.

“When you’re looking at a lot of these linemen now that are coming out, he’s got a great command of this draft class because he was at Stanford for three years,” McVay said, Eric D. Williams of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve really enjoyed working with him and the rest of our offensive coaching staff, along with Les and his group, collaborating and kind of understanding, ‘All right, where are there some possible players depending on if we decided to utilize a pick on an offensive lineman that can add depth or provide real value for us.”

Regarding the Rams’ return specialist role, McVay said WR Nsimba Webster played well last year but mentioned that veteran WR DeSean Jackson has experience with punt returns as well.

“I think Nsimba did some really nice things,” McVay said. “Obviously, adding DeSean Jackson, he’s had some experience and history returning punts, but I don’t think you can find enough guys that have the ability to influence and affect the game when the ball is in their hands.”