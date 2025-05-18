NFC Notes: Ricky Pearsall, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers OC Klay Kubiak said the team will introduce WR Jacob Cowing to a larger role in 2025.

“Yeah, we’ll get Jake as much involved as he shows his growth and development and what kind of camp he has,” Kubiak said, via Niners Wire. “And Jake has done an outstanding job of showing up to our offseason in great shape and he’s getting better. And Kyle says this all the time, but it’s so important for young players to show up to the offseason, just ready to get better. They’re in great shape. They can take these limited practices that we have with them to grow and get better. And Jake is doing a great job. He’s had a great offseason. He’s given himself a chance to get to camp and compete and to really contribute on offense.”

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall will also have an opportunity to compete for an expanded role in 2025, according to Kubiak.

“Ricky’s really in the same boat,” Kubiak said. “Him and Jake, I think they trained a lot together this offseason and they look awesome. It’s just physically they’re out there and they’re getting better every day. So, Ricky, both those guys were similar because they kind of had setbacks in the offseason. Jake had, I think an injury, Ricky had his issues in the offseason, so there was kind of a slow progression into the season for different reasons. And we expect both of those guys to keep improving the way they are and to be big contributors for us.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals used six of their seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on defensive players. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks they are trying to put “less pressure” on Kyler Murray and expects them to have a different approach in next year’s draft.

“They are trying to create an identity in how they are going to win, and putting less pressure on their small quarterback (Kyler Murray) is part of it,” an executive said. “I have no issues in how they are trying to build it. To me, you shot all your bullets on defense this year, and those guys have to hit because they are not doing this again next year.”

Another executive feels their addition of first-round DT Walter Nolen gives their interior line the ability to attack.

“They did not have any guys with juice on the interior last year,” the executive said. “Now, they can attack on defense instead of always catching.”

One more executive praised their top four selections in Nolen, CB Will Johnson, EDGE Jordan Burch and LB Cody Simon.

“They’ve gotten better for sure,” the executive said. “I liked their top three guys and (fourth-round linebacker) Cody Simon as well. He is a really instinctive player. They needed some instinct on defense. Will Johnson is another one. Great leader, instinctive. They got good, solid football players from good programs.”

Seahawks

New Raiders HC Pete Carroll said his exit with the Seahawks was due to an expected organizational shift that led to GM John Schneider having more power, but it was a move that he was fully in support of: “It’s a little bit different than maybe how people perceived it.” (Seattle Sports)