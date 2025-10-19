NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is in the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract and set to make $40 million in base pay next season. With that, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks Mayfield is set for a “market correction” next offseason.

is in the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract and set to make $40 million in base pay next season. With that, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks Mayfield is set for a “market correction” next offseason. Breer wouldn’t be surprised to see Tampa Bay finalize an extension during the season and points out their Week 9 bye as a possible window.

Falcons

Falcons LB Divine Deablo signed with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason after finishing his rookie contract with the Raiders. Deablo reflected on his time in Las Vegas, pointing out that he had four head coaches in as many years.

“The organization had some nicks, some things to work out,” Deablo said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Something was always going on. I had four head coaches in four years.”

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich said Deablo’s arm length was a key attribute that stood out to them.

“It was arm’s length,” Ulbrich said. “There wasn’t a close second… His profile has been one we’ve had a lot of success in this system with.”

Ulbrich pointed out that Deablo’s speed and length allow him to cover receivers better than typical linebackers.

“If you have speed and you have length, then you have the opportunity to be very successful,” Ulbrich said. “Offensive coordinators will get wide receivers on linebackers on a consistent basis, so you have to get linebackers who can run. He checks that box in every way.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle said that he’s leaving it up to the coaching staff to determine the reps between him and RB Chuba Hubbard.

“All that stuff is left up to the coach,” Dowdle said, via Panthers Wire. “The only thing that we can control is going out there and producing at a high level, and that’s all that we can really control. We all pretty close and it’s no hard feelings either way.“

Dowdle was asked how it would be returning to a backup role behind Hubbard despite his two monstrous performances.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s weird,” he replied. “You go out there and perform and have two good games like that, of course there’s gonna be the question. But like I said, it’s all up to the coaches about what goes on. Obviously, Chuba’s been here and he’s got his contract and things like that, and it’s been his team from the jump. So, gotta just take all of that into account.”