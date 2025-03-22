NFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Panthers Offseason, Haason Reddick, Buccaneers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht believes that veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick will return to form after a tumultuous 2024 season with the Jets. Reddick is looking to prove himself after signing a one-year, $14 million deal with Tampa Bay.

“He’s such a freak, freak athlete and he really knows how to get after the quarterback,” Licht said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And, you know, [50] sacks in four years — just one year removed from that string that he had where he was an elite guy — and during the [2024] season, it was just kind of a bizarre year for him as he explained with the Jets. But when we knew that he was going to be a free agent, and we had talked several times internally that if he hits free agency or when he does, that this guy might be something that’s worth, you know, betting on. Because he’s going to be very hungry to prove to everybody that he is still the same player that he was before last year.”

“He’s very, very determined to prove to everybody that last year was a fluke, that he’s still the same player,” Licht added. “He’s a great guy. He’s going to be a great fit. He can already sense what the locker room is like. And he’s just one of those guys that you like to be direct with. . . . He likes to hear the truth. And the truth was, ‘Hey, you’re going to love your team, you’re going to love your teammates, and we have a history here of rewarding people after they come in on these one-year, prove-it deals. And there’s a chance that we can do that here with you.’”

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic analyzes the Panthers’ largest needs going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

Person lists the receiver position as a moderate need given the team is still confident in veteran WR Adam Thielen , while they are hopeful Xavier Legette will take a “big leap” in the second year of his career.

, while they are hopeful will take a “big leap” in the second year of his career. Person thinks the tight end position is a moderate need and could see them adding potentially two players at the position through the draft.

Person considers the outside linebacker spot as a high position of need given veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has “a lot of wear on the tires.”

has “a lot of wear on the tires.” Inside linebacker is another moderate need for Person after moving on from veteran LB Shaq Thompson .

. Person also has cornerback as a moderate need given they could use a nickel corner to compete with Chau Smith-Wade .

. As for the safety position, Person considers it a high need given Tre’von Moehrig and Demani Richardson are the only two players on the roster.

and are the only two players on the roster. Person has the specialist role is another moderate need and expects Carolina to add another kicker to compete against Matthew Wright.

Panthers

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle commented on his decision to join Carolina this offseason and noted that Charlotte is not far from his hometown.

“Obviously (Panthers) got a great O-line, those guys up front and how they’ve built their O-line up,” Dowdle told the team website. “It depends on the situation, I’d say, but that’s something you definitely look at. If you can get behind a team, the opportunity presents stuff. That’s something you look at, at the offensive line, evaluate it like, ‘OK, yeah, those guys are doing that, you know, they’re pretty good. So when I knew I was coming here, I started doing my research and stuff on the O-line, seeing all the positive on it and how they’ve built it up these past couple of years. So definitely was intriguing to see. With those guys up front, I’ve watched a little bit of film already, and those guys, they pretty much run mid-zone, similar to what—we ran outside-zone in Dallas.”

“When you got two guys that can go in, and there’s no drop off from one to two, I think it helps out,” Dowdle added on teaming up with RB Chuba Hubbard. “Helps the coaches call plays and just helps keep the team going, and I think all the energy of it will be brought through the running backs…The opportunity to come back home, be close to family, friends, and stuff like that was so intriguing, and things like that played into the fact but mainly opportunity and what presented itself.”

The Panthers signed Moehrig to a three-year deal worth $51 million in base value with $34.5 million fully guaranteed, including an $18 million signing bonus. Moehrig has base salaries of $1.17 million, $14.5 million, and $15.7 million. (OTC)

to a three-year deal worth $51 million in base value with $34.5 million fully guaranteed, including an $18 million signing bonus. Moehrig has base salaries of $1.17 million, $14.5 million, and $15.7 million. (OTC) Moehrig has a $30,000 workout bonus in 2025, followed by $290,000 workout bonuses in 2026 and 2027. He also has up to $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses those years. His base salaries in 2025 and 2026 as well as his bonuses in 2026 are guaranteed at signing, and Moehrig is also eligible for up to $9 million in performance and team achievement incentives.