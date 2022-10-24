NFC Notes: Robert Quinn, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Eagles, Titans, Ravens and Rams are teams to watch as potential trade partners for the Bears and DE Robert Quinn .

. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain says none of the Bears’ current five starters on the offensive line are guaranteed to still have their job next season and the remainder of the season is bascially an audition. He notes C Lucas Patrick has the best chance as a free-agent addition by the current regime, but he only signed a two-year deal and wouldn’t be hard to cut.

has the best chance as a free-agent addition by the current regime, but he only signed a two-year deal and wouldn’t be hard to cut. Fishbain writes Chicago is seeing flashes from LT Braxton Jones and RT Larry Borom , fifth round picks in the past two drafts respectively, but unless they improve substantially, the Bears could easily try and upgrade over both.

and RT , fifth round picks in the past two drafts respectively, but unless they improve substantially, the Bears could easily try and upgrade over both. Bears OL Teven Jenkins has arguably been the team’s best lineman but Fishbain points out the current regime didn’t draft him. He adds there is an out in veteran OL Cody Whitehair‘s contract this offseason.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell was frustrated by the turnovers by QB Jared Goff and RB Jamaal Williams which cost his team the game against the Cowboys, saying that players who fumble the ball have no place on the team.

“If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s too devastating. We’re not in the position to overcome those.”

Packers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Commanders: “Nobody’s going to give us a chance going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.” (Matt Schneidman)

following the loss to the Commanders: “Nobody’s going to give us a chance going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us.” (Matt Schneidman) Packers CB Jaire Alexander also spoke about asking for more one-on-one opportunities before having a bad game against Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: “It’s not much panic in my eyes or in my voice. Every dog have their day. I’m still the best. Hey, I already know that, so I just think you gotta lean on your craft.” (Schneidman)

Vikings

Vikings Dalvin Cook was fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami. ( RBwas fined $7,426 for throwing the football into the stands after his game-winning 53-yard touchdown run in Miami. ( Ian Rapoport