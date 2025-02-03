NFC Notes: Robert Saleh, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner said he is excited for the team’s defense to return to being dominant now that they are reunited with DC Robert Saleh.

“It means a lot,” Warner said, via NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan. “Obviously, coach Saleh has been amazing for us and for myself as a young player. So it will be interesting, being the old guy now, myself, being with him again. It’s going to be fun though. Just getting back to being dominant. That’s just what I’m used to, and it’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort, but I know we are capable of doing it.”

Cardinals

Todd Archer reports the Cardinals have hired Cowboys assistant Cristian Garcia as their new inside linebackers coach.

Seahawks

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are retaining WR Frisman Jackson for next season.