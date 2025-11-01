NFC Notes: Roger McCreary, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kyler Murray was in line to start this weekend against the Cowboys until HC Jonathan Gannon said the team would start QB Jacoby Brissett, with Murray possibly playing a role in the team’s game plan following a strong practice for the entire team.

“You start playing games and the train’s rolling I think for everybody,” Gannon said, via ESPN. “They’re rested and it looks a little bit different, so it was very beneficial.”

Rams

Rams CB Roger McCreary said that he envisions himself as a player who can operate both as an outside corner and within the slot.

“I feel like I can play inside and outside, and they said [the Rams] would need me in those spots,” McCreary said, via Rams Wire. “Basically, they gave me the main role I’m going to be at, but I know they want me to help right away. I feel like that’s my mindset, just improve and learn and just be where my feet are.”

Rams WR Puka Nacua and RT Rob Havenstein will play against the Saints, per HC Sean McVay. Meanwhile, CB Darious Williams is doubtful with a shoulder issue. (Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Julian Love had a setback with his hamstring and didn’t practice Wednesday, with HC Mike Macdonald adding: “Game status is in jeopardy.” (Michael Dugar)

Love was placed on injured reserve by the team on Saturday. Also, WR Cooper Kupp is questionable as he is dealing with a knee injury. (Dugar)

is questionable as he is dealing with a knee injury. (Dugar) Macdonald said OL Christian Haynes , who returned to practice this week, will be in a backup role. (Dugar)

, who returned to practice this week, will be in a backup role. (Dugar) Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba was fined $14,491 for using a prop.