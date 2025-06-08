NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Frank Ragnow, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Rome Odunze didn’t have a stellar rookie campaign with just 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. Chicago HC Ben Johnson said Odunze has been heavily involved in their offseason program and looks “very much like a seasoned pro.”

“To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little bit more inconsistency,” Johnson said, via PFT. “And yet, the way he approaches the meeting room, the walk-throughs, the on-field, the drill work, it’s very much like a seasoned pro, some of the best that I’ve been around. He’s still learning. I know there’s a lot of information that’s getting thrown his way. [Receivers] coach [Antwaan] Randle El and [offensive assistant Robbie] Picazo, they’re doing jobs with him right now. I think we’re going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime, but once we get to camp.”

Lions

Lions G Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week. Dan Campbell said they were aware Ragnow was contemplating retirement: “Whenever you know it’s your time, it is the right time.” (Eric Woodyard)

Campbell added they have a plan for Ragnow's departure: "We will be ready to go when training camp comes." (Woodyard)

Packers

Packers QB Taylor Elgersma wasn’t a household name in the media this past spring during the draft process. But he was someone the NFL was deeply intrigued by. The Canadian passer got a rare invite to the Senior Bowl and ended up landing in Green Bay as a fourth-stringer. He might have more juice than the typical camp arm. Elgersma practiced for the Toronto Argonauts as part of a CFL program when he was still in college. Argonauts QB coach Mike Miller compared him to Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, who he helped coach in Arizona.

“He just joined right in and it was great,” Miller said via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “You asked me my first impressions. I think it was on the second night, I told [the head coach], ‘Look, I don’t what this kid’s going to be like on the field right now, but this kid’s crazy smart. He goes, ‘Oh, yeah?’ I go, ‘I’m going to say something here, but I feel pretty good about this. I think he’s Kurt Warner-smart.’ And he goes, ‘Really?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ To me personally, that’s the smartest quarterback I’ve ever been with. Every day with Kurt was like a PhD. I said, ‘Yeah, this kid’s special.’”

Miller went on to say the 6-5 Elgersma has some natural ability to play the position.

“I just think some of that’s just God-given ability,” Miller said. “There’s just some guys that can see it and process it very quickly, which is obviously required, and then they make the according decision. And then you combine that with their physical skills to be able to execute that assignment, and then you further combine that with a special human being that you have in Taylor, then you’ve got something really special.”