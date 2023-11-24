NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys

Ron Rivera

The Commanders dropped another game on Thursday to the Cowboys, which leaves the team 4-8 on the season. Commanders HC Ron Rivera was once again asked about his job status after the game.

“I’ve told you before I’m not worried about anything. All I’m going to do is do my job and see how things go. That’s the only thing I can do,” Rivera said, via ESPN.com.

John Keim reports that new owner Josh Harris has said he wants to give the coaching staff a full season to evaluate the entire operation.

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell was asked about the pick-six he allowed in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys.

“I thought it was a good decision, I could have thrown it a little sooner. I like the route concept we had and the look they gave, but I gotta throw it a little sooner,” Howell said, via WashingtonWire.com.

Overall, Howell thought the offense did a good job with their game plan. They were just unable to turn their drives into points.

“We had good plays, good calls. I thought we were moving the ball well. We just didn’t finish the drives, it was a different thing each drive. We have to find a way to avoid those issues, especially when we are playing a good team,” Howell said.

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Thursday’s win over the Commanders that their front office had a “short meeting” about free agent LB Shaquille Leonard before the game.

“We’ll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “[We’ll] look at some health things [with Leonard]. I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don’t want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him.”

“We’ll just evaluate that,” Jones added. “I sure like the way overall we’re playing – our linebackers are playing. I won’t be commenting right now whether Leonard is a viable alternative for us or not.”