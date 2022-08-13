NFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Bears, Jared Goff, Lions, Jordan Love, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus didn’t have an answer to why LB Roquan Smith was not practicing after he’s been medically cleared by the team’s coaching staff. Eberflus added that the team expects it’s healthy players to participate in practice daily.

“Roquan Smith came off PUP. He was cleared by our medical staff as healthy. And he did not practice. And the reason why for that is, you’ll have to ask him. We expect all of our healthy players to practice, and that was his decision, and like I said you’ll have to ask him. I have not talked to him about it so I have no further comment on that situation,” Eberflus said, via PFT.

Eberflus said any potential discipline for Smith’s unexcused absence will come from the front office.

“That discipline comes from the front office,” Eberflus said.

Lions

Being unceremoniously shipped out of town and watching his replacement win a Super Bowl for the Rams had to be galling for Lions QB Jared Goff, especially as he and Detroit struggled for most of the 2021 season. Things are looking up in 2022, however, and Goff could be poised for a bounce-back season. He claims not to be carrying any extra motivation, however.

“I’m not out here trying to make sure people know who I am — if I play well, that will all take care of itself,” Goff said via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Last year wasn’t our best year or my best year. How do I get better from that and come out here and play well this year, and then let people say what they may.”

Part of the optimism surrounding Goff is due to a supporting cast that looks leaps and bounds better than what he had to work with in 2021, especially at receiver. Detroit made some offseason additions there, but the biggest boost might be the expected leap in WR Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s game after a stellar end-of-season stretch.

“I’m looking for him when things break down, and I’m looking for him when we need a play,” Goff said. “Right now, he’s that guy. … He can take a sweep to the house. At the same time, he understands defense and coverage, and it’s so rare for a young player to have that ability. He keeps asking the right questions and understanding what’s going on over there. He’s going [up].”

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Goff was not in the plans to play during the first preseason game but was eventually able to talk HC Dan Campbell into playing him.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur defended QB Jordan Love following a three-interception performance in the first preseason game.

“I think two of those you can totally take off him,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “The third one, we had two busted routes because the ball really shouldn’t have gone there on that play, but he had nowhere else to go with the football, and he forced it in there and the defender made a good play. We’ve just got to clean up everything around him. We say it all the time about quarterbacks, they’re going to get too much credit when we do well and they’re going to get a lot of the blame when we don’t, and that’s just the reality of playing that position in this league. But I was pleased with Jordan’s performance.”