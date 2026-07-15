NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Coming off another injury-riddled season, 49ers TE George Kittle thinks there are benefits from having so many guys thrust into bigger roles. He couldn’t hold back his excitement about possibly having most of their significant contributors back at camp next month.

“Somehow we won 13 games with like half of our team, which was just like, it’s a testament to this team and the foundation we’ve built as leaders,” Kittle said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “And then this year, you know, it’s just fun seeing everybody around.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals didn’t make many changes to the outside linebacker room this offseason despite finishing 28th in the league in sacks among edge-rushing groups. Arizona OLB Jordan Burch feels the added year together is leading to them clicking more, and the lack of big moves has instilled more confidence that they have the right personnel to improve that sack total.

“I wouldn’t say pressure, but I can feel at practice that everybody is putting it together,” Burch said, via the team’s website. “From last year to this year, we’re clicking, laughing together, helping each other out on the field. I feel like we’ll do a lot better this year coming up.”

“I feel like they trust our group and our progress coming into this new season. I feel like we’ve been getting better every day, and it shows out on the field and in the film room. I think they trust us a little bit more.”

Seahawks

Jeremy Fowler‘s quarterback rankings only saw Seattle’s Sam Darnold receive an honorable mention despite the Super Bowl win: “What a career bounce-back. He’s been lights-out for two years. Deserves to be in the top 10. Playing to his strengths while playing disciplined, can beat you with his arm. I think he can use his legs more. He’s mobile,” said an NFL personnel evaluator.

receive an honorable mention despite the Super Bowl win: “What a career bounce-back. He’s been lights-out for two years. Deserves to be in the top 10. Playing to his strengths while playing disciplined, can beat you with his arm. I think he can use his legs more. He’s mobile,” said an NFL personnel evaluator. Jeremy Fowler asked about the league’s top offensive tackles and interior linemen, receiving comments about Seahawks OT Charles Cross and G Grey Zabel .

and G . “From his college tape [at Mississippi State], he was the one who played Will Anderson Jr. the best, and he’s built on that and is putting together a nice career,” an NFC executive said of Cross.

Jr. the best, and he’s built on that and is putting together a nice career,” an NFC executive said of Cross. “He played his ass off as a rookie. He’s going to be a Pro Bowler for [the Seahawks]. Excellent,” an executive added about Zabel.