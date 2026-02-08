NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Kenneth Walker, Kendrick Bourne, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Kendrick Bourne addressed the electrical substation next to the team’s practice facility, which has sparked a conspiracy theory that it could be related to the team’s injuries.

“I kind of buy it,” Bourne said on You Better You Bet with Nick Kostos. “I’m a conspiracy theorist, so I don’t know. Our grass is brown on that side and the soccer field on the other side is green. So that kind of trips me out a little bit, but I don’t know. It’s so much research they probably have to do, but whatever we can do to help prevent injuries, we got to look into. So [G.M.] John [Lynch] said he’s gonna do it, and I think he will. So it’s just crazy that that’s even a thing, but that thing is a crazy, like, I was looking at it one time at practice, and I just was like randomly kind of getting dozed off. Like, that thing is huge. Like, it’s carrying real power. So I don’t know if they can crank it more. crank it less, but I think it’s serious. I don’t know.”

Bourne was then asked if the locker room was in agreement that it is an issue.

“Everybody’s different,” Bourne replied. “Everybody’s different. Some people don’t care. Some people talk about it. Some people talk about it more than others, but I’m just one of those trolls that like, ‘Man, nah, bro, something ain’t right.’”

49ers DT CJ West talked about what he plans on improving this offseason in order to make himself a more complete player.

“Year 2, I mean, I need to have one of the biggest jumps I had in my football career,” West said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’m just really bringing my game to the next level, being more dominant in the pass rush, dominating the run even more than I did, affecting the quarterback in different ways. You know, pushing the pocket in his face, making him have to roll out so that Nick [Bosa] can get a sack, so that Mykel [Williams] can get a sack, or freeing up Alfred [Collins]. Just changing the game in that way would make a big difference in our scheme and in our team.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald made it clear ahead of the Super Bowl that the team wants RB Kenneth Walker back next season.

“Of course, we want Ken back,” Macdonald said on Monday, via NFL.com. “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a great person. He’s a great teammate. Those are the people we want in our building. Those are the people we want with the Seahawks. I’m sure Ken feels the same way. Again, those are things that we’re going to have to worry about, not right now. Those are decisions we’ll make in the future. But Ken knows how we feel about him. And I think we know how Ken feels about us.”

If the Seahawks win in the Super Bowl, QB Sam Darnold will trigger a $2.5 million playoff incentive, and there is a belief that he could receive an extension this offseason, just one year after signing a three-year, $100.5 million contract. (Jones)