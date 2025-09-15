NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Mac Jones had some nerves in his first start for an injured QB Brock Purdy, missing his first three passes. He settled in and hit 26 of his next 26 to go with three touchdowns in a hard-fought win on the road against the Saints, validating the confidence the team had in him.

“[LT] Trent [Williams] came up to me and was like, ‘You’re good, dude, just go out there and hoop,’” Jones said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “And I was like, ‘I got you. I can go hoop.’ Once he said that, I was like, ‘All right, let’s go out and play ball.’ So that was kinda cool.”

Cardinals

The Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over the Saints and Panthers. However, Kyler Murray is well aware that the team will need to play better to keep winning games in the coming weeks.

“We could be 0-2, but we’re 2-0 with this issue,” Murray said, via AzCardinals.com. “I don’t want to make it a thing, but at the same time, we have to finish games. That’s [the] bottom line. So, it didn’t bite us in the ass today, it didn’t bite us in the ass last week. But, you keep playing around, [you’ll] get bit. We have to be better.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks were able to get a good road win on Sunday over the Steelers and the offense in particular had a great showing led by QB Sam Darnold.

“That’s the guy that shows up on tape,” HC Mike Macdonald said of Darnold, via ESPN.com. “He’s done it his whole career, and he’s doing it for us. And a really heads-up play. AJ understood to uncover and get in the scramble drill. I thought that was a tremendous play. It really changed the tide of the game.”

“The guy’s stone cold out there and just keeps playing,” Macdonald added. “When we finally close it out there at the end, you saw the emotion, saw the excitement. He deserves it. He played a really good game.”

Darnold says there’s still stuff to clean up, but he felt like the offense has a whole was in a good rhythm.

“I feel like we were driving the football really well,” Darnold said, “and there was just a couple of bad plays on my end that I’m obviously going to clean up, watch the tape and get better from, but I felt like there was a lot to go into the second half optimistic about.”