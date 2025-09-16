NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

In an alternate universe, the 49ers draft QB Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick they traded up for in 2021 instead of Trey Lance, and things play out differently from there. In this one, Jones’ winding path as a player has eventually brought him back to San Francisco, as he picked them as a free agent this offseason. After getting the start and the win this weekend, it looks like a good decision for both sides.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay revealed that he tore his plantar fascia on the sideline while coaching his team to victory against the Titans on Sunday. (NFL.com)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold didn’t have great numbers at halftime in Week 2, taking two interceptions into the break with a 14-7 deficit. But Darnold improved in the second half as Seattle rolled to a 31-17 win, and that’s an encouraging sign for Seattle’s new starter going forward.

The Seahawks’ defense and special teams were lights out, and those look like they could be among the best units around the whole league. That lowers the pressure on the offense and Darnold to carry the team.