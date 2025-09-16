NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
In an alternate universe, the 49ers draft QB Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick they traded up for in 2021 instead of Trey Lance, and things play out differently from there. In this one, Jones’ winding path as a player has eventually brought him back to San Francisco, as he picked them as a free agent this offseason. After getting the start and the win this weekend, it looks like a good decision for both sides.
“I knew what I wanted, and what I was looking for,” Jones said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I wanted to get to a proven system, and Kyle’s had that year-in and year-out. I’ve always enjoyed watching his offense, and ran a version of it in college. And I really just wanted to get back to playing like I know I can.”
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay revealed that he tore his plantar fascia on the sideline while coaching his team to victory against the Titans on Sunday. (NFL.com)
Seahawks
Seahawks QB Sam Darnold didn’t have great numbers at halftime in Week 2, taking two interceptions into the break with a 14-7 deficit. But Darnold improved in the second half as Seattle rolled to a 31-17 win, and that’s an encouraging sign for Seattle’s new starter going forward.
“Going into Year 8, I’ve seen so many different situations — we have a lot of guys in our locker room that also have seen those situations,” Darnold said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You’re never out of the fight, especially with the way our defense played today. Our special teams also played lights out. And we were able to drive the ball down the field as an offense. Obviously, I had plays, miscues that turned into turnovers. But, other than that …”
The Seahawks’ defense and special teams were lights out, and those look like they could be among the best units around the whole league. That lowers the pressure on the offense and Darnold to carry the team.
“Our ceiling is high,” Darnold said. “We have to be able to continue to row, one week at a time, one day at a time. We have a lot to clean up. To be able to clean it up, looking at it from a win is a lot easier.”
