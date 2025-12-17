NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco has had to battle through injuries to remain in the playoff race. Key players have gone down, but the team is still squarely in the mix.

“We lost guys that’s the heart and soul of the team,” 49ers OT Trent Williams said, via The Athletic. “So, I’d be lying to just say I was ready to roll with the next guy. It took some time, man. We had to, you know, for lack of a better word, mourn it a little bit. Especially seeing the way Fred went down.”

San Francisco’s offense has been potent as usual; however, the defense has left a lot to be desired after dealing with injuries.

“Our standard,” 49ers QB Brock Purdy said, “is to go out, move the ball, put up points, regardless of who we’re playing. We know that we’re talented, and we have guys across the board — receiver, tight end, running back. That’s always going to be our standard. … I’m just speaking offensively.”

The 49ers have a tough final stretch of games to end their season, but their ultimate goal is still well within reach.

“Our goals that we set out at the beginning of the year are still there,” Williams said, “no matter who is in or out of the lineup. Everything that we set out for, and that we said this team can accomplish, is still right in front of us.”

When taking a look at possible trade candidates next offseason, Dan Graziano of ESPN names 49ers QB Mac Jones as someone to keep an eye on.

Graziano points out that teams like the Colts and Steelers have unsettled quarterback situations.

Cardinals

Despite the future being uncertain in Arizona, Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon reiterated his belief that they will see better times.

“I believe in myself, and I believe in our team,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “We are at a dip right now. We’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us, and we will get out of the dip.”

Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia sustained a neck injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday.

sustained a neck injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game on Sunday. Baccellia was alert and had full movement of his extremities, but was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. (Dalton)

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports Michigan State is targeting Cardinals DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere for their DL coach job.

for their DL coach job. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cardinals RB Zonovan Knight suffered a “bad sprain,” but nothing is broken.

suffered a “bad sprain,” but nothing is broken. Schefter adds he will undergo an MRI on Monday after being carted off in Week 15, and he’s unlikely to play in Week 16.

Seahawks

The Seahawks are set to square off with the Rams in Week 16, which will determine the fate of the NFC West with both teams holding 11-3 records. Seattle QB Sam Darnold is looking forward to Thursday’s game and doesn’t feel like he has anything extra to prove after losing to Los Angeles last month.

“We’re excited about this challenge,” Darnold said. “Obviously, it’s a divisional game, and playing these guys last time wasn’t my best effort. I feel like as an offense we’ve just got to continue to do what we’ve been practicing, stay on the details. But again, this team has a very good defense. I think I said it last time, and it held true, matching the pressure with the coverage, smart DBs, guys that know what they’re doing, and obviously a really good scheme. We’re excited about the challenge and ready to go. It’s just another opponent. Obviously, it’s a divisional game and I would just leave it at that.”

Darnold is glad to be playing “meaningful” games at this point of the season.

“It’s the best, that’s the kind of football you want to be playing in December, meaningful football,” Darnold said. “We take that head on in the in the locker room and we love it.”

As for Darnold throwing just one interception over the last four games, HC Mike Macdonald praised the quarterback for making “really smart decisions.”

“I think Sam’s making really smart decisions,” Macdonald said. “I thought he played a good game (vs. Indianapolis). Our runners have taken care of the football, which has been great. It’s just something we try to attack every day and I think the guys realize that when we do take care of the football, how good of a football team we are and what our record is. It’s everything involved, a constant evolution as well.”