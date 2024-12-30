NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Vikings, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions WR Jameson Williams is nearing 1,000 yards for the first time in his career after taking a little time to hit his stride in the league. Detroit OC Ben Johnson raved about Williams’ potential and talked about how they knew he would break out once he got more reps with QB Jared Goff.

“We struggled there that first year, when he got healthy, to truly get on the same page,” Johnson said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “As coaches we saw it, we saw the potential, and with Jared, he’s a timing, he’s a rhythm quarterback, he needs reps, just like the great ones do. I mean, he’s no different, and so it was just a matter of time and we knew it was going to click, and when it does click, man, what’s better than a two-play drive?”

“That’s the potential that Jameson has to this offense and it’s a beautiful thing to see a post versus single-high like that. I know this, it does our offense wonders going into the end of the season here and into the postseason to put that type of stuff on tape.”

Williams was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 16.

Packers

Green Bay has lost all five of their games against the three best records in the NFC, leaving some to wonder how good they really are. Packers S Xavier McKinney knows they are the only ones who can change that narrative with big postseason wins.

“We’ve got to take it upon ourselves to change that narrative,” McKinney said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “We can’t just sit up here and talk about [it]. Like we already went through this feeling. Either we change it or we don’t. If we don’t, it’s not gonna be good for us.”

Green Bay CB Keisean Nixon refuted that narrative by mentioning the Rams win and pointing out how close they have played all the NFC’s elites.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Nixon said. “The Rams will be in the playoffs, we beat them. We lost to Philly by what, three points? We lost to Minnesota by two. We lost to Detroit by three. We’ve just got to finish. It’s not about who we can and can’t beat. We can be everybody. If we figure out how to finish, we’ll win games.”

“It’s playoff time now. It’s win-or-go-home. So either we figure out how to finish or we go back to the crib. We have to figure it out.”

Packers DL Colby Wooden was fined $6,150 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 16.

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold had a career day in their Week 17 win over the Packers, keeping them in play for the top seed in the NFC. Darnold reflected on the postgame celebration and spoke about how special it is to be embraced after how his career has gone to this point.

“It was just mayhem,” Darnold said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “I think I blacked out when Aaron Jones grabbed me and lifted me up.”

“I didn’t know what to do with my hands in that situation — so, Ricky Bobby style. It was an interesting moment, but a fun moment, to be embraced by your teammates like that.

“That was pretty special.”