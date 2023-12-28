NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Jonathan Gannon, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Commanders S Kamren Curl as a possible franchise tag candidate. The tag number for safeties is projected by Corry to be $16.258 million.
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said that QB Sam Howell still “has a bright future in the league” and called his benching “part of the growth” before adding: “This is not an indictment on Sam. I do think this guy can be a really good quarterback in this league. I really do.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Howell on where he can go from here: “It is what it is. I think at the end of the day I just got to play better. Will still try to do whatever I can to continue to get better these last two weeks and try to learn as much as I can and watch Jacoby play and support him and try to be a good teammate.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Eagles
- According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles felt Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was not forthcoming with them about his intent to interview with Arizona while he was still Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, and it cost them a chance to potentially retain Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator.
- Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort called Gannon after the NFC championship to indicate interest, and the call was later deemed tampering. The Eagles didn’t learn about it until 10 days later and McManus notes they felt it put them behind the eight-ball.
- Per McManus, the Eagles tried to get Fangio to de-commit from joining the Dolphins but he took the job with Miami.
- Gannon told ESPN he didn’t think the call was tampering at the time: “[Ossenfort] didn’t say, ‘This is a done deal.’ I really, honestly, kind of put it outta the back of my mind.”
- He also denied he and the Cardinals were far down the line on contract talks before the Super Bowl, which was a widespread rumor in NFL circles. He was officially hired two days after the Super Bowl.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said RT Evan Neal may need to undergo surgery on his injured ankle this offseason. (Pat Leonard)
- Rookie QB Tommy DeVito was asked what he felt he proved in six starts this season: “That I belong in the NFL specifically. Just to go out and prove that to myself, to the younger me, to me that was training to be here up until this point, that is all it is.” (Jordan Raanan)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!