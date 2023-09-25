NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Mike McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell accepted responsibility for the team’s loss after throwing three interceptions: “It starts with me and I have to do a better job taking care of the football.” (Ben Standig)

Howell on attempting to move past the loss: "You can't flush it. You watch the film and you learn from it." (Standig)

Howell continued on the loss to the Bills: “A lot of things didn’t go right today and it starts with me. The good thing is the sun will come up tomorrow, another opportunity to get better and go to work.” (John Keim)

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Howell: “Well, I thought there were moments that he handled pretty well and I thought there were other ones where he could have done something different.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters that the team needs to do their best to regroup following a surprising loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

“The reality is we’re 2-1,” McCarthy said, via the team website. “We’re gonna fully expect to win every week. Obviously, we’re disappointed. We’re disappointed we’re leaving here without a win, but this is part of the journey. It’s part of the humbling component of the National Football League. Every experience gives you an opportunity to grow. We need to grow from this experience.”

Eagles

Eagles CB James Bradberry on being back in the starting lineup: “It feels great. Of course, I really enjoy this game. I feel like I play an influential role on the defense and on the team, so I’m glad to be back there with my guys.” (Josh Tolentino)