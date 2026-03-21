NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Tanner McKee, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- ESPN’s John Keim, citing sources with knowledge of the Commanders’ thinking, reports that Washington would have pursued Colts WR Alec Pierce if he reached the open market.
- Another source told Keim that Pierce “absolutely” would have signed with the Commanders if he declined Indianapolis’ offer.
- According to Keim, Washington still wants to add another receiver who can be a “strong complement” to Terry McLaurin.
- Keim cites multiple sources who indicate Washington is well aware of 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s desire to play with QB Jayden Daniels. However, Keim writes that the Commanders are unlikely to trade for him or sign him to anything more than a one-year “prove-it deal.”
- In the end, Keim could see the Commanders taking a receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft.
- Keim has the cornerback spot among Washington’s remaining “unchecked boxes” on the roster. He views LSU CB Mansoor Delane as a player to consider with their first-round pick.
- Keim also notes that the Commanders still need a starting center but believes OL Nick Allegretti could compete for the job.
Cowboys
- Cowboys QB Sam Howell said he not only grew up as a fan of the team but was intrigued by the concept of playing under HC Brian Schottenheimer after having teammates who had positive experiences with him: “I think there is a lot of good football ahead of me. I think the opportunity to develop under (Brian Schottenheimer) is obviously something that was very enticing to me, which ultimately kind of led to me wanting to come here…”I’m just excited to be there. Try to make the (QB) room better. We’ll all try to make each other better every single day. That’s kind of the mentality and mindset I have coming in. At the end of the day, we’re there to support Dak and try to help Dak and get better along the way.” (Machota)
- Jon Machota of The Athletic believes the Cowboys’ biggest question is at inside linebacker. He believes they have to use one of their first-round picks on one unless they make a trade for a starting-caliber linebacker.
- Machota also feels Dallas could use more starting-caliber pass rush options behind Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
- New Cowboys S Jalen Thompson: “Wherever the coaches need me. I definitely see myself playing in the slot. Definitely see myself playing deep safety. Definitely see myself playing strong, free, wherever they need me at. And my film shows it. I’m ready to get it going.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- Although the Eagles acquired veteran QB Andy Dalton, Brooks Kubena reports that his signing does not mean they are poised to trade QB Tanner McKee, after speaking with sources familiar with the quarterback.
- Penn State WR Trebor Pena will visit with the Eagles before the draft. There’s a good chance this will count as a local visit. (Arye Pulli)
- Penn State G Olavaivega Ioane, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton and OT Drew Shelton will visit the Eagles. They count as local visits and not against the 30 limit. (Johnny McGonigal)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore has a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
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