NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Terry McLaurin, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell admitted that it was an unconventional week last week with him not realizing that he was playing until just a couple hours before the game.

“Obviously, an interesting week,” Howell said, via Commanders Wire. “Wasn’t expecting until two hours before the game to have to play today, but…every single opportunity I get, I try to go out there and give it my all and make the most of it.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin appreciated Howell for staying ready.

“Hats off to him for just being ready,” McLaurin said. “We had a pretty solid first half, and it just got away from us in the second…it was definitely no change in the plan with him or Jacoby.”

McLaurin also credited Howell for his handling of this season.

“But I give credit to him because it hasn’t been an easy season for him,” McLaurin said of Howell. “And obviously, he’s going to get a lot of the blame and things like that. I think we all have a hand in it — the coaches, players. It’s been tough, but the way he came out in the first half, it showed resiliency. You could see a smile on his face. That made me happy because it’s a tough game, especially at that position. So I think he handled it as best as he could.”

Cowboys

Cowboy DC Dan Quinn isn’t concerning himself with buzz about his involvement in the next head coaching cycle and is remaining focused on the team’s upcoming playoff push.

“I think it’s important to know how to compartmentalize,” Quinn said, via the team website. “Fortunately for me, in that space, any preparation you would do on that is done over the summertime. If and when that time gets called, I would certainly be ready to discuss that at a moment’s notice. It’s pretty easy these days to compartmentalize. Quite honestly, the guys that I’m able to coach are a big reason why I wanted to be back here, so I’m not gonna let that moment miss one second.”

“I didn’t want to see anybody else coaching these guys, and there was unfinished business in my mind,” Quinn added. “That was a big reason for me knowing that I had unfinished business with them, and I wanted to see that through as much as I could. I absolutely feel that way again. It’s easy to compartmentalize when you stay here now. I live my life in that space anyway, so it’s not as complicated as you might think.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on if he would have liked the team to be more aggressive on their last drive: “I would like to do whatever works. I think again it is result based. We live and die on whatever we go out there and do. That particular opportunity, it didn’t get us where we want it in the end, but it’s tough to be in that situation. You get the holding call. I don’t remember the sequence, but you get the holding call and you kind of go backwards and they get enough yardage in those first two downs to put ourselves in a good situation. They give us the ball inside of the 50 and we just have to handle and execute and manage that situation a lot better.” (Zach Berman)

on if he would have liked the team to be more aggressive on their last drive: “I would like to do whatever works. I think again it is result based. We live and die on whatever we go out there and do. That particular opportunity, it didn’t get us where we want it in the end, but it’s tough to be in that situation. You get the holding call. I don’t remember the sequence, but you get the holding call and you kind of go backwards and they get enough yardage in those first two downs to put ourselves in a good situation. They give us the ball inside of the 50 and we just have to handle and execute and manage that situation a lot better.” (Zach Berman) Ian Rapoport reports that Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain after leaving Sunday’s game in a walking boot.

is believed to be dealing with a mild ankle sprain after leaving Sunday’s game in a walking boot. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says the team isn’t changing their defensive play caller this week adding that Matt Patricia remains in charge of the defense. (Brooks Kubena)

says the team isn’t changing their defensive play caller this week adding that remains in charge of the defense. (Brooks Kubena) Sirianni says he does not regret moving Patricia on defense. “Every decision I make is what is best for the team. The adjustments I made was an attempt to do what was best for the team. I still believe that.” (Kubena)

Sirianni said sitting key players on Sunday is “a consideration” as the team is locked into the 5 seed unless the Cowboys lose to the Commanders: “I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no. I’m saying everything’s discussed.” (Ralph Vacchiano)