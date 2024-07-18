NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams asked the team for a clause in his contract that would prevent them from using the franchise tag on him at the end of his rookie contract, but the team declined, according to PFT.

Lions

According to an ESPN survey, Lions TE Sam LaPorta was voted the fourth-best TE in the league. A veteran scout in the NFC raved about his playstyle and motor.

“He’s f—ing awesome. Everything looks super easy and natural to him. Great feet. Great in the red zone. Strains every play, whether blocking or running routes. Plays the game the right way, snap in and snap out. Strong for his size and so instinctive.”

Vikings

According to an ESPN survey, Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson was voted the fifth-best TE in the league. A rival coordinator described where Hockenson thrives:

“His ability to win on choice routes in level two and create leverage vs. linebackers or defensive backs. He can play with power vs. smaller guys and with more finesse vs. bigger guys. He can play across the formation and you have to respect him as an all-around tight end because he can and will block.”