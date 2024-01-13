NFC Notes: Sam LaPorta, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

If you want an example of the phrase “damning with faint praise,” look no further than Bears WR D.J. Moore when asked about OC Luke Getsy‘s performance as a play-caller. The contrast between that and Moore’s full-throated endorsement of starting QB Justin Fields in recent weeks is stark, and it’s possibly a reason why Chicago moved on from Getsy this week. “I think it’s fine,” Moore said via the Athletic’s Adam Jahns. “Like I said, it just comes down to us being explosive on the offensive side. We’ve got the players to do it. We’ve got our quarterback to do it. Everything else. Just need to call the plays that put us in position to have explosives down the field or catch-and-runs like we did today. We just got to be an explosive team and not a team that’s just behind the sticks.” The Athletic’s Adam Jahns identifies some potential offensive coordinator candidates for the Bears after firing Getsy on Wednesday. He notes the perception of HC Matt Eberflus as a potential lame-duck candidate in 2024 will impact the Bears’ options for filling the vacancy, as will their plan at quarterback.

as a potential lame-duck candidate in 2024 will impact the Bears’ options for filling the vacancy, as will their plan at quarterback. Jahns notes former Panthers HC Frank Reich has a history with Eberflus and a lot of experience. He’s available after being fired but it’s not clear if he’s done coaching. Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady also coached with Eberflus in Indianapolis.

has a history with Eberflus and a lot of experience. He’s available after being fired but it’s not clear if he’s done coaching. Eagles senior offensive assistant also coached with Eberflus in Indianapolis. Jahns adds Bears GM Ryan Poles knows Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy well from their time together in Kansas City, but it’s worth noting Poles didn’t interview Bieniemy for Chicago’s head coaching vacancy.

knows Commanders OC well from their time together in Kansas City, but it’s worth noting Poles didn’t interview Bieniemy for Chicago’s head coaching vacancy. Some other potential candidates who could be available or interested include Panthers OC Thomas Brown , Chargers OC Kellen Moore , and Dolphins QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell , per Jahns

, Chargers OC , and Dolphins QB coach/passing game coordinator , per Jahns If the Bears stick with QB Justin Fields , Jahns points out former Ravens OC Greg Roman is available and has a strong reputation for working with rushing quarterbacks.

, Jahns points out former Ravens OC is available and has a strong reputation for working with rushing quarterbacks. Another wildcard candidate is former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, as Jahns writes he has worked with USC QB Caleb Williams this year on staff with the Trojans and Williams is an option for Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said second-round TE Sam LaPorta is making progress in his recovery but doesn’t expect to have an idea on his availability this weekend until Friday.

“He’s improving. He was out there in walkthrough,” Campbell said, via PFT. “I don’t foresee us knowing anything or feeling like we have a real good picture until Friday afternoon…But he’s improving.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson praised QB Jordan Love for always keeping a level head and the pose he carried throughout the season after earning the starting role.

“I feel like he’s always on the same level,” Watson said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think I’ve said this since the moment he got the job, that he has like a weird poise about him, even though he’s being thrown into a huge role. He’s kept it throughout the whole season, good and bad, and he’s kept it now. So I think he’s right where he needs to be.”

Love said he tries to control his mentality going into each game.

“Every game I go through a checklist of what I tell myself, things to try to tell myself to relax, calm down, see the game, let it come to me, and just focus on all the little details that I can focus on, control what I can control,” Love said. “So I don’t think it will be any different than any other game. Obviously, it will be an away game, it will be a loud environment. So just trying to get my feet and get settled into the game will be huge.”

Packers RB Aaron Jones said Love spends a lot of time off of the field with his teammates and builds a close relationship with other players.

“I think that speaks volumes,” Jones said. “That’s how you truly come together as a team and get to know each other, bond. You’re playing for each other, but you’ve got to know each other to play for each other. I feel like that’s one of the biggest ways — communion, breaking bread together. Who doesn’t love to eat? Jordan has a nice crib, so we love kicking back over there, playing some pool, watching ‘Monday Night Football,’ whatever it might be. Eating good food, desserts and just enjoying ourselves.”

Packers CB/return specialist Keisean Nixon earned a $250,000 incentive for his first-team All-Pro selection, via Joel Corry.