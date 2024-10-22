NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll, Malik Nabers, Eagles, Giants

Eagles



Eagles RB Saquon Barkley rushed for 176 yards in the team’s 28-3 win in his return to MetLife Stadium. Barkley admitted he did more trash-talking than usual and credited OC Kellen Moore for their success in his first game against the team that drafted him.

“I probably talked a little more s— today than I usually do,” Barkley said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “I think we got great calls. Kellen’s a wizard. He’s really good. But at the end of the day, we just gotta execute. And, no, we’re not executing early enough, and we gotta do a better job of that.”

Philadelphia DT Jordan Davis praised Barkley and described how much he means to their team.

“Every time he touches the field, he gets more and more confident,” Davis added. “We just need to keep him going, man. He has a high motor, has a high-energy drive. He’s a high-energy player, a high-energy person. I just love to see him make plays. The blood’s in the water, man. He’s smelling it. He’s sniffing it. He’s ready to get after it.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said he’s not surprised rookie WR Malik Nabers was upset following the loss and added that Nabers was open for most of the game.

“He was open a lot. . . . I don’t want to imply what he was or what he wasn’t saying,” Daboll said, via PFT. “I have good conversations with all our guys. We’ll have one right here in a minute. I respect Malik. I respect all our guys. Again, I don’t want to imply as to what he said or what he didn’t say. If he said he was open, he was open quite a bit.”

Giants

After an electric start to his career, Giants first-round WR Malik Nabers suffered a concussion two weeks ago that has kept him sidelined. Nabers reflects on the scary injury as he prepares to return to action.

“It was scary when I couldn’t remember what happened,” Nabers said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I can’t remember the last play I was in, so yeah, it was kind of scary.

“Last thing I remember was [Jones] throwing me the ball. That was it.”

Nabers commented on going to a Travis Scott concert while in protocol.

“Yeah, I’m going to always be myself. I mean, that’s the life that I chose to live. It’s what comes with the job. But at the end of the day, I still got my own life. I still got my own personal life, so I’m going to continue to have my own personal life. I’m going to still continue to watch my back and I’m going to still continue to have my personal life.”