NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Christian Parker, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

New Cowboys DC Christian Parker was asked what system he plans to run in Dallas. It’s a common question and Parker’s answer has become equally common. While noting the base defense would be a 3-4, Parker added that with as much time as modern defenses spend in nickel, there’s not as much value in the 3-4 versus 4-3 distinction anymore.

“First thing, we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

The question is asked because some players are better fits for a 3-4 scheme than a 4-3, and when the scheme is changed, it can lead to personnel shifts as well. Parker noted that his goal is to build to the strengths of the players he has.

“I think once you get past that from the fronts, you build and the coverages you do, personality on third down, red zone, you definitely have a mentality as a play-caller, but I think it still has to be designed around the players that you have,” Parker said. “I have little nuances that I’ve taken from each one of them and even people outside of that. I’ve had extensive studies when you build relationships outside of the circle you’ve been in, you want to incorporate them into.”

Eagles

Big changes are in store for the Eagles in 2026 after they reacted to a frustrating season on offense and an early playoff exit by shaking up the coaching staff on that side of the ball. Out is former OC Kevin Patullo and OL coach Jeff Stoutland, two longtime assistants for HC Nick Sirianni. In are new OC Sean Mannion and OL coach Chris Kuper. Mannion is going to be tasked with installing an offense that’s similar to the 49ers, Rams and many others around the league.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is so far very much on board with the change.

“I’m super excited about it,” Barkley said via NFL Media’s Bobby Kownack. “I’m going on Year 9, which is crazy to say, and I’ve had a lot of different coaches and head coaches and been a part of a lot of systems. I don’t think I really came across a system like this. For me, it’s refreshing. You get something new. You get to learn something new.

“I got to meet him. We didn’t really talk about X’s and O’s and kind of just kept it introduction and got to meet a lot of the new guys on offense. As a competitor, you love it. You love the challenge of putting yourself in a new system and doing the things that you do really well, and also things that you need to improve on and that they’re going to challenge us to do. I feel like if we are able to have that mindset as an offense and buy into that, I think the sky’s the limit.”

Barkley also reflected on the struggles last season that led to such a big change.

“At the end of the day, we just weren’t consistent enough throughout games,” he said. “That’s something that we have to challenge ourselves to get ready for next year. We made a lot of changes on offense with the coaching staff, so excited to get in the building and learn something new and just go out on the field and put last year in the past. It’s really hard to go back-to-back. You think it’s easy and you have all the talent and you know what it takes to get there, so in you’re mind you’re like why not? But it doesn’t just work like that. Every team, every year is building up and getting ready to perform and compete for a Super Bowl, and we’ve got to do the same thing.”

Sirianni and Jets OC Frank Reich discussed the possibility of Reich joining Philadelphia’s staff as a senior advisor before he landed his current role with New York. Sirianni and Reich are close, and Sirianni considers the older coach a mentor. (Dan Pompei)

Giants

The Giants announced they hired Sam Rosengarten as director of high performance. They also hired Skyler Mornhinweg, Taylor Kolste, Patrick Moynahan, Kyrell Michael and Bonner Bordelon as football analysts.