NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who notably was one of former Commanders owner Dan Snyder‘s few friends — or at least a non-enemy — commented ahead of Thursday’s official vote on the sale of the Washington team to new owner Josh Harris.

“I think it’s going to be a great day for the NFL,” Jones said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. ”Excited, and I think it’s a hallmark day. Excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving ’em some capital punishment.”

Eagles

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was in Philadelphia when the team picked QB Jalen Hurts in the second round despite having QB Carson Wentz on the team. He was one of the people that took a lot of flack for the decision, but it ended up working out for the Eagles even if Pederson isn’t the head coach there anymore.

“Hey, you picked the right guy, and you don’t second guess your decision. Not everybody has to be on the same page, but there were a lot of us on the same page about Jalen Hurts during that draft,” Pederson said via NBC Sports’ John Clark. “And, look, that’s one of the things that I love about the draft. You pick the guys who are going to help you win championships and obviously Jalen is the right guy for Philadelphia.”

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley admitted that he could sit out of training camp in order to utilize his leverage against the team as a result of his contract situation.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F— you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘F— you to my teammates,” Barkley said, via ESPN. “And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use. Anybody (who) knows me, knows that’s not something I want to do. Is it something that’s crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.’ Am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know.”

Barkley reiterated that despite his displeasure in his contract situation, his ultimate goal is to bring a championship to New York.

“I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning,” he said. “I know if I’m able to help bring a championship to New York, that’s going to go miles more ahead than this contract.“