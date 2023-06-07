NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph is embracing the opportunity to play nickel heading into his third year with the team.

“Having this opportunity to play nickel, it means a lot to me,” Joseph said, via Dallas Morning News. “It’s a big chance for me and an advantage because of my capabilities and what I’m able to do. I’m just going to show the coach that I’m available, and he can rely on me to play the position whenever he needs me to…I’m going to take the position that I’m in and make the best of it.”

Joseph hopes to prove everybody wrong and take the next step forward after being benched last year and being relegated to mostly a special teams role.

“Just being able to learn from everybody and learn from my mistakes,” Joseph said. “That makes me more mature. Like, me getting benched last year. Not getting mad about it, just using it to get better this offseason on my mistakes and my reason on why I couldn’t play last year or why I was benched or why I gave up passes. This offseason was a whole different focus to come back better, faster and stronger than what I was last year. Just locking in. Dialed in. All the way. Blocking out the off-the-field distractions and the naysayers, just to prove everybody wrong and show them that I’m Kelvin Joseph, and I’m a Dallas Cowboy.”

Eagles

Eagles S Terrell Edmunds said he is working on learning the playbook and building chemistry with his teammates.

“It’s going well,” Edmunds said, via EaglesWire. “It’s still continuing to develop, continuing to learn the playbook, continuing to mesh with my teammates. Get familiarized with everyone, and just compete, keep on working. We got a long ways to go, but we’re still working together, and we’re trying to come together.”

Edmunds points out he’s learning all of their defensive calls and how his teammates operate on the field.

“That’s why I said there’s a long way to go,” Edmunds said. “Just because you’re learning new faces, you’re learning new names, you’re learning new calls. But I think everything is coming together well. We got a great group of guys in the DB room. We got some great coaches. And we’re all just working together, trying to help each other compete every day, and trying to make each other better.”

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones is still hopeful the team is able to come to terms with RB Saquon Barkley and continues to praise him after the two worked out in Arizona together this offseason.

“That’s obviously Saquon’s business. That’s between him and the team,” Jones said, via GiantsWire.com. “Obviously, Saquon is a close friend of mine, and he’s been a very important part of what we’ve done here, and he’s a tremendous part of this offense. I hope they can get something done. That’s between them.”

“We had a good turnout in Arizona. Just about everybody made it out there,” Jones added. “I think that was good for us to spend some time together. We spent some time on the field working out and introducing some stuff. Saquon’s a big part of what we’ve done here. He’s been a great teammate to everybody in the locker room. I think that says a lot about him as a guy. I hope they can get something done. He’s a great player and a big part of this team.”