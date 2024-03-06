NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News talked about some of Dallas’ biggest offseason decisions and where they stand on different points following the Combine.

Gehlken doesn’t expect Dallas to be big spenders this offseason, as they are having to pay for previous restructures in dead cap this season. In addition, QB Dak Prescott , WR CeeDee Lamb and DE Micah Parsons are all in line for mega-extensions with their deals expiring after the season.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard is set to be a free agent this offseason, and Gehlken thinks Dallas is "more likely" to re-sign Pollard and draft a back to compliment him rather than spend on a big name in free agency.

The Prescott extension is one of the biggest decisions for the Cowboys, but Gehlken notes the deal might not come until 2025 as it would help ease Dallas' future cap situation by waiting.

The Cowboys could release WR Michael Gallup to save around $9.5 million in cap space post-June 1st. Gehlken says Dallas “won’t feel good” if they have to part ways with Gallup.

Gehlken talks about the possibility that the Cowboys lose two offensive line starters in free agency, LT Tyron Smith and C Tyler Biadasz, who are likely to be priced out of the Dallas' range.

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice went through the safety position for the Eagles and gave insight on whether each player would be back for 2024.

Former UDFA Reed Blankenship was positive in 2023 as he started all 15 games he appeared in. Kempski thinks Blankenship “will almost certainly” start again in 2024, where he will try to prove he’s a long-term starter and not a role player.

Kevin Byard was acquired by Philadelphia midseason via trade with the Titans. Because the Eagles can save over $13 million towards the cap in 2024 by releasing him, Kempski believes it's an obvious choice to part ways with the veteran for savings.

2023 third-round pick Sydney Brown had a strong rookie year but dealt with injuries and tore his ACL in the final game against the Giants. Kempski says the Eagles are hoping Brown can be a long-term starter at safety, and he expects Brown to be around next year.

had a strong rookie year but dealt with injuries and tore his ACL in the final game against the Giants. Kempski says the Eagles are hoping Brown can be a long-term starter at safety, and he expects Brown to be around next year. Kemspki ends with Justin Evans, who played just four games in 2023. Kempski states it’s “to be determined” whether Evans will play in the NFL again, and he mentions it’s not likely to be with Philadelphia.

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is likely to hit free agency after the Giants decided not to use the franchise tag on him. According to Ryan Dunleavy, the belief is that neither side made an offer during the meetings held in Indianapolis at the Combine, but they are not ruling out a reunion.

Ralph Vacchiano reports that Barkley "still really wants to stay in New York" for the right price. Vacchiano thinks it's likely that he would give the Giants the chance to match or beat any offer he gets on the open market.

The Giants and Barkley had “good discussions” at the Combine, but NFL Network’s Mike Garfolo thinks it will depend on “what everyone else is willing to do” in regards to the free agent market for Barkely to return to New York. (James Palmer)

New York is not using the franchise or transition tag on S Xavier McKinney , according to Jordan Raanan.

According to Art Stapleton, New York and McKinney plan to continue talks toward a new deal, and a return is "not out of the question."

Ryan Dunleavy feels there’s a better chance of the Giants retaining Barkley over McKinney.