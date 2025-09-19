NFC Notes: Sean McVay, Byron Murphy, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks 

Eagles

Teams around the league are starting to notice the Eagles’ offense’s tendencies, noting they typically run when in the pistol or under-center formations, while they almost always pass when in the shotgun. Philadelphia OC Kevin Patullo said they are looking to adjust things so they can keep defenses off balance.

“It’s definitely on our mind as far as when you plan those things,” said Patullo, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “You always want to make sure, like, ‘Oh, I have a tendency I can break.’ Definitely need to do that this week.”

Patullo mentioned that they have designed plays to break those tendencies.

“You may go into a game and say, like, ‘Hey, this is the play we’ve got to break the tendency with,’ but then it never occurs because it’s not that kind of game for it.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they are self-scouting and want to be sure they aren’t giving clues to opponents.

“We’re constantly looking at our self-scout,” Sirianni said. “We’re constantly making sure that we’re not giving anything away to the defense. But there are times you’re going to have tendencies. You do your best to put a seed of doubt in the defense’s mind to break tendencies. But a lot of teams — good teams have tendencies. But that doesn’t mean you don’t fight like crazy to fight them and to, again, put seeds of doubt in the defense’s mind of what you’re doing.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay tore the plantar fascia in his left foot during Week 2’s win over the Titans. McVay reflected on the moment he suffered the injury when trying to call a timeout.

“I feel good,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It’s actually better. … It had been bothering me for a little bit where I was a little bit restricted and then I went to just explode down the sidelines for a timeout and that thing popped in my heel. It was temporarily painful, but it actually feels a lot better now, so it’s a positive that I tore my plantar fascia. That’s a good thing because it accelerates the healing, so there’s no issues for me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks’ second-year DT Byron Murphy II had five total tackles and 1.5 sacks in Seattle’s Week 2 win over the Steelers. Murphy said he worked on his pass-rushing skills throughout the offseason and feels like his effort is paying off.

“It felt good because I’ve been working on my pass rush all offseason,” Murphy said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “Just to get two sacks today, I feel really good. I feel like the hard work I put in in the offseason and all through training camp, OTAs, it finally showed up today.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said veterans Jarran Reed and Leonard Williams have been extremely supportive of Murphy.

“We’re looking at good process going into good result,” Macdonald said. “It’s not like he practiced harder this week or prepared any differently. He’s doing those things all the time. What I was most fired up about was how happy Jarran Reed is for his success. To see how happy Leo is for him to finally make plays. Those are the guys that are working with him and playing next to him all the time. To see him have the production to back up his work ethic and have them be really excited for him was the coolest part.”

Reed hasn’t been surprised by Murphy’s success.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Reed said. “I knew he was going to do this, man. This guy works his ass off every day. He doesn’t complain; he doesn’t do anything but work hard. I’ve seen the work he’s put in through the offseason, in-season and training camp. He deserves it, man. I was happy for him to get out there and get two sacks.”