NFC Notes: Shaq Barrett, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles commented on the addition of a familiar face after OLB Shaq Barrett rejoined the team. Tampa Bay cut Barrett this offseason in a cost-saving move. The veteran signed with the Dolphins, retired before the start of the season, then announced a comeback that was delayed until Miami cut him from the reserve/retired list.

“We thought he could add extra pass rush for sure,” Bowles said via the team website. “We thought he could add extra knowledge. We had trouble getting to the passer from the outside earlier. We thought he had a lot of juice left in the tank to help us to make a run. The communication between me and [GM] Jason [Licht] was there the whole time. It was just a matter of Miami doing something so that we had a chance to try and get him.”

Barrett has a chance to suit up in Week 18 and could be a factor for the Buccaneers in the playoffs, but Bowles admitted the veteran has to catch up.

“There’s retention on the old stuff, but he has a lot of new stuff to learn,” he said, adding, “In the walkthrough today, he was outstanding…He ran pretty [well]. Over the weekend, he ran pretty [well]. You don’t know until you put the helmet and pads on.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said CB Mike Jackson, who is an impending free agent, is “exactly” the type of player they want in their locker room: “He’s exactly the type of guy we want to have here.” (Joseph Person)

