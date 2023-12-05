NFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Mike McCarthy, Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was vocal about his frustrations with the offense, as he hasn’t had a game with 100 receiving yards all season.

“I ran a lot of cardio,” McLaurin said, via CommandersWire.com. “It happens; it comes with it when it’s tough. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but I’m going to keep coming in and practicing and playing hard.”

After the game, HC Ron Rivera was asked if McLaurin had spoken with him about the lack of targets he has been receiving.

“Yeah, I’ve talked with Terry before, and we’ve talked about those things, and I know he’s talked to Eric, and he’s gone in, and he and EB have good conversations from what I understand,” Rivera answered. “That’s then to me that’s the way you handle it is you go in and you talk directly. I think that’s big of what he’s been doing. It’s been big of him to come in and fight the frustration and talk about it if that’s what needs to be.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy cited important upcoming games against the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions when talking about the future of the team as they prepare for the playoffs.

“I really do like the stretch that we’re getting ready to be on,” McCarthy said, via the team website. “When you look at the teams that we’re getting ready to line up against and, obviously, Philadelphia is all that matters right now — this is an excellent opportunity for us to play in playoff-type games without playoff consequences. I think that serves us very well because December football is something I’ve personally always enjoyed, and I think it’s a great indication of where you are as a team and what you need to do to get into the playoffs, and to be ready for the playoffs. We’re looking forward to it.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is excited to add LB Shaquille Leonard to the linebacker room at a position that could use extra depth.

“Obviously, really excited about that,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “I did think Christian Elliss played a good game yesterday. But [Leonard] just gives us some more depth there, through a place where we’ve had some unfortunate injuries.”

Sirianni still believes in Leonard’s talent and believes he still has a lot to offer the team both in terms of depth and potentially upgrading the room.

“We know we’re getting the right person, right leader with all that,” Sirianni said. “And we still have confidence from the tape that he still can play. And he’s been a high-level player in this league for a very long time — ’18 his first year in. That’s a long time to be a high-level [player], three-time All-Pro player. And so, still has a knack to take the ball away. Still has that knack to run and hit the ball carrier. Still has that length that he had to make throws hard in the passing lane. So, excited about the player we’re getting. And, again, I don’t want to make any mistake about it, I like our linebackers. And I know yesterday was a tough day for us but I still have a lot of faith in the linebackers and the people we have in the building. It’s just going to be a good addition for us with Shaq in this building.”