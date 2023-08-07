NFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Hurts, Montez Sweat, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders pass rusher Montez Sweat is keeping a positive mindset as he heads into a contract year.

“I’m just honing in on some of the techniques from Coach Larry Johnson,” Sweat said, via CommandersWire.com. “He was actually great. We brought some of the things that we did in Ohio back out here just for pre-practice and stuff like that we do, so yeah, it was great. It was a great experience. I mean, I used to feel like more sacks meant more money, but I mean, after a certain while, you realize it’s not really in the numbers. It’s just about affecting the game. How can you affect the game?”

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio told Sweat that if he finished more plays, his numbers would naturally get better.

“I think he’s been very close, very disruptive, done a lot of really good things. I mean, he’s a good football player, and when he starts finishing at a higher rate, his numbers are gonna explode. I anticipate him having that kind of a year for us,” Del Rio said.

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore is wearing No.21 and has big shoes to fill as a cornerback in Dallas wearing that number. He mentioned that the team was his first choice of where he wanted to play this season and gave his outlook on winning a Super Bowl and working opposite CB Trevon Diggs, who just signed a new contract.

“It’d mean a lot,” Gilmore told The Athletic of winning it all in Dallas. “There’s no better feeling than winning that big thing. To do it here would be even bigger.”

“I was really excited,” Gilmore said of joining the Cowboys. “This was one of the places I wanted to come, probably my No. 1 place, so I’m happy we got it done. I’ve always got something to prove — always, always. That’s my mindset each and every year. No matter what, you’ve still got to go out and make plays. I think I did that last year no matter the circumstance. It’s cool to wear No.21. A lot of great players have worn this jersey number and represented it well, and I’m going to try to do the same. It’s exciting (joining the Cowboys). We’ve got a lot of great players on this team, pass rush and secondary. I’m just looking forward to making plays myself and helping out the guys as much as I can.”

“It’s a blessing,” Gilmore added on Diggs. “He’s young, talented, gifted. It’s exciting to teach him as much as I can because I think he can be the best in the league. He has all the attributes to do that.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Sean Desai has an interesting insight when it comes to QB Jalen Hurts, as he must watch him go against his defense daily in practices.

“The way his brain works, the questions, the types of questions that he asks, you could tell that he’s just trying to elevate his game to the next level, and really it helps us. It helps me. I told him that. Those questions are important for me to know because our job is to impact the quarterback. We want to try to do that.” Desai said of Hurts, via EaglesWire.com. “When you’re a top-level quarterback like he is, I want to get in his brain too and learn what’s actually helpful. Are we doing something that we think is helpful but really isn’t and it really impacted him? So, I think that dialog is great, and he knows he’s got an open door. When he has the opportunity to come and talk ball with me, it’s there.”

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles signed veteran linebackers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to matching one-year deals worth up to $2.5 million.