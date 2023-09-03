NFC Notes: Steve Wilks, Steve Keim, Cardinals, Packers, Seahawks

Cardinals

Former Cardinals interim HC Steve Wilks testified in a deposition that he was given a burner phone to communicate with former GM Steve Keim under orders from owner Michael Bidwell.

“It was a directive from Keim as well as Bidwill,” Wilks said, via ESPN. “They both knew.”

Cardinals attorneys complained that Wilks was not allowed to be cross-examined during the deposition.

“As much as we would like to share the truth of what transpired, the confidentiality order in place prohibits us from doing so,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Packers

Packers LB Rashan Gary will be on a pitch count to start the season, according to HC Matt LaFleur.

“Yeah, we’ll put him on a pitch count. We’re going to be smart with him, knowing this is a marathon. Working with our athletic training staff, just in terms of how much volume we want to give him,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on the status of S Jamal Adams : “It’s gonna be after the start of the season; we’re not gonna push him. Whether it’s a game or a couple of games, we just want him healthy and confident.” (93.3 KJR)

Seahawks hosted CB Robert Rochell for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)