NFC Notes: T.J. Edwards, George Pickens, Bears, Cowboys, Packers

Bears

Bears LB T.J. Edwards fractured his fibula during the playoffs but said he plans to make a full recovery for the start of the regular season.

“I don’t want to put a date on it or anything like that,” Edwards said, via Pro Football Talk. “Knowing me, I will push as hard as I can to move that as quickly as possible, but I also want to be smart about it too. It is April. As hard as it is to not be out there every step of the way right now during phase one, I know I’m on a really good plan with the trainers. I’ll be ready when it’s time to go, for sure.”

Cowboys

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones recently mentioned that they intend to have WR George Pickens play under the franchise tag in 2026. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that he doesn’t think the situation with Pickens will impact their plans in the NFL Draft and could “absolutely” see Dallas take a receiver if their favorite prospect falls to them.

recently mentioned that they intend to have WR play under the franchise tag in 2026. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that he doesn’t think the situation with Pickens will impact their plans in the NFL Draft and could “absolutely” see Dallas take a receiver if their favorite prospect falls to them. Still, Jones feels it is “very unusual” for Dallas to declare they won’t negotiate a long-term extension three months before the deadline to sign tagged players on July 15.

Jones cites one source who believes the Cowboys said they won’t discuss a deal with Pickens because they want his representation to approach them with an offer.

Another source told Jones that Dallas could be signaling that they are willing to trade Pickens.

Jones notes that teams cannot trade for Pickens until he signs the franchise tag, which is unlikely to happen before the NFL Draft.

Given that trade compensation and a new contract for Pickens will take time to resolve, Jones could see something coming together by the July 15 deadline.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they intend on adding to their cornerbacks group: “We are gonna add numbers there.” (Matt Schneidman)

said they intend on adding to their cornerbacks group: “We are gonna add numbers there.” (Matt Schneidman) Gutekunst confirmed OT Zach Tom underwent surgery to repair his partially torn patellar tendon after the end of last season, but is expected to be ready for training camp: “Fortunately for him, he’ll be ready to roll as we get going.” (Schneidman)