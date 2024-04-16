NFC Notes: T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Love, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff experienced a career resurgence in Detroit after the trade for QB Matthew Stafford where he almost led the Lions to the Super Bowl. Goff is grateful he was sent to Detroit despite how tough it was to be traded from the team that took him number one overall.

“In hindsight, (being traded to Detroit) was the greatest thing that ever happened to me, for my career and my development as a human,” Goff said, via Jared Ramsey of the Detroit Free Press. “Being shipped off and being sent to a place to die, essentially, is what a lot of people think it was and I was never going to allow that to happen. I’m fortunate enough to be around a lot of good coaches and players in Detroit that support me and help me reach my potential.”

Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a 30 visit with the Lions. (Ian Rapoport)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love broke out to end the 2023 season and looks to be the next franchise quarterback in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went on SportsCenter and discussed where the franchise stands on a contract extension.

“The Packers are committed to getting something done with Love. He got the proof of concept last year with the big season, so they believe he’s their future,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam. “This could heat up after the draft. He’s due to make around $10 million next year. Signed a one-year bridge deal last offseason; should be a lot bigger, putting him somewhere probably in the top-10 highest-paid passers.”

USF OT Donovan Jennings has an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Greg Auman)

has an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Greg Auman) Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a 30 visit with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell believes they will look to add another kicker alongside K John Parker Romo and expects a “competitive situation.” (Kevin Seifert)

believes they will look to add another kicker alongside K and expects a “competitive situation.” (Kevin Seifert) Minnesota TE T.J. Hockenson talked about wishing he suffered a concussion instead of a torn ACL/MCL: “That puts me out 2 weeks or 3 weeks. This put me out nine months. I know some [concussions] are worse than others and I don’t want to go down that train of what’s worse or what’s better. But I’ve had a concussion. It took me a week. I’m just looking at it from that pure timetable.” (Seifert)

talked about wishing he suffered a concussion instead of a torn ACL/MCL: “That puts me out 2 weeks or 3 weeks. This put me out nine months. I know some [concussions] are worse than others and I don’t want to go down that train of what’s worse or what’s better. But I’ve had a concussion. It took me a week. I’m just looking at it from that pure timetable.” (Seifert) Hockenson also touched on the hit that ended his season from Lions S Kerby Joseph : “I know Kerby pretty well. I’ve played with him. I don’t necessarily think it was [intended to injure]. You go back on the tape and you see what happened.” (Seifert)

: “I know Kerby pretty well. I’ve played with him. I don’t necessarily think it was [intended to injure]. You go back on the tape and you see what happened.” (Seifert) Hockenson continued about the hit: “I don’t think it was [intentional]. I just want to make sure it wasn’t and that’s why I’m using my voice here. Players protect players. That’s in any facet of the league. You don’t want a defensive guy head-hunting or knee-hunting, and the same thing for an offensive guy.” (Seifert)

Regarding his rehab, Hockenson noted everything is going well but he wouldn’t commit to a return date: “It’s been really good, though. You kind of look at things a little differently. You itch to get back out there but just attacking it day by day… I’m definitely not going to put a timeline on it just because I haven’t really looked at the whole aspect of things.” (KSTP Sports)

Oregon CB Khyree Jackson took an official visit with the Vikings. (Ian Rapoport)