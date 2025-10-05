NFC Notes: Taylor Decker, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Theo Benedet has emerged as a candidate for the Bears’ starting left tackle role after Braxton Jones was benched in Week 4. Benedet has already gotten time at right tackle, saying he has a great opportunity to play both sides.

“It’s been a great opportunity, also to play both sides,” Benedet said, via BearsWire. “That can be a challenge sometimes, but it also helps me continue to stay prepared and stay comfortable on both sides, because as hard as it is to transition to that [left] side in the first place, if you don’t keep taking reps there, you’ll lose that muscle memory.”

Bears QB Caleb Williams highly praised Benedet, saying he has a great personality and has “grown tremendously” as a player.

“It’s been fun being around Theo personality-wise,” Williams said. “His personality is great. Awesome human outside of football, and then when you get on the football field, [he’s] always willing to learn. He’s grown tremendously [physically], but also mentally about football. Kudos to him having that mindset of, ‘I’m going to keep growing. I’m not in a position I want to be in and when my opportunity comes, that’s when I’ll shine.'”

Lions

Lions OT Taylor Decker has dealt with a lingering shoulder injury this season, leading him to reach out to former C Frank Ragnow for advice.

“I was just kind of venting to him about my situation, because I know he’s been in the shoes and he’s been in them more than I have,” Decker said, via LionsWire. “I think he was taking his dogs to the park at the time. So, yeah, I talked to him on the way home for about half an hour. He’s in good spirits. He was funny. He was like, ‘It’s crazy how much better my body feels and that I don’t have to squat 500 pounds now.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, surprise.’”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they are trying to get Decker to where he feels comfortable and appreciates his effort to play through his injury.

“We’re just trying to get him to where he feels good and feels recovered as much as possible for the game,” Campbell said. “And it’s the right thing to do right now. And Decker’s giving us what he’s got and we’re all appreciative for that. But we want him feeling good for the game and that’s the most important thing right now for him. And we’re fortunate he’s played a lot of ball.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell was asked about the quarterback situation after the win over the Browns: “Yeah, I’m just excited we got the win today, and we’re going to move forward in this bye and get as healthy as we can at all positions and attack this thing through the next few games.” (Kevin Seifert)

was asked about the quarterback situation after the win over the Browns: “Yeah, I’m just excited we got the win today, and we’re going to move forward in this bye and get as healthy as we can at all positions and attack this thing through the next few games.” (Kevin Seifert) Vikings QB Carson Wentz on the future of his career: “Yeah, I’ve done plenty of looking ahead in my life, and I’m done doing that. I’m very much trying to live in the moment and appreciate the moment right now. I’m going to enjoy this one, get healthy, and see what happens.”