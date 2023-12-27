NFC Notes: Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, Falcons, Panthers Saints

Falcons

Despite the flip-flopping between Falcons QBs Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke this season, the two players have maintained a good relationship. Heinicke has worked to keep Ridder’s confidence up, telling him he’ll get another opportunity at some point and to be ready. Meanwhile, Ridder is taking his demotions in stride and trying to be a good teammate for Heinicke.

“It’s huge,” Heinicke said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “You don’t want those toxic quarterback rooms. We have a great quarterback room. We’ve pushed each other since OTAs and training camp. … It kind of is what it is. We can’t control it. Let’s be there for each other. I told him back then, you’re going to get another shot, just stay ready. We’ve done a great job. The fact that our quarterback room is so close? We just want to win.”

Panthers

According to Josina Anderson, the Panthers are among the teams that have discussed and are aware of Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘s asking price of $15 million annually.

‘s asking price of $15 million annually. Although Johnson’s agent publicly denied the reported $15 million asking price, Anderson stands by the “integrity and viability of my sources.”

Saints

Per Nick Underhill, Saints WR Michael Thomas and CB Marshon Lattimore will not play this week.