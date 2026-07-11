NFC Notes: Taylor Moton, Chris Olave, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers RT Taylor Moton has been labeled “Unc” and “OG” in the locker room, as he prepares for his age-32 season in the NFL. Moton is embracing the responsibility of passing down information and guidance to younger players, and he compared it to what he learned from LB Luke Kuechly early in his career.

“That’s just, it’s a surreal moment; it’s like, wow, I didn’t really think it would be to where I’m at now,” Moton said, via the team’s website. “Everyone’s calling me OG and ‘unc’ in the locker room and all that, but ultimately, it’s a blessing, man.”

“It’s a responsibility in my eyes too, to try to help the new guys coming in,” he said of the responsibility that comes with age. “Just show them. Whether it’s by actions or verbally, show them that hey, this is probably what you should be doing to help you stick around the league, or if you want to be successful, this is what I learned, this is what didn’t work for me, this is what did or didn’t.”

“I tell them about guys, like what I learned from a Luke Kuechly, right? I was blessed to be able to pass the knowledge along, and I just feel like that’s a responsibility I don’t take for granted.”

At the end of the day, Moton understands he’s now one of the older guys on the team, but he doesn’t feel like he’s slowing down at all and is striving to be his best self in year 10.

“Ultimately, I feel great running around with all the guys, the young guys, whatever it is. But I’m feeling young, I’m feeling like I’m moving well, and I’m feeling like right now I’m still in my prime, right?

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down. So ultimately, just every year I come in, I work to have my best season yet, and that’s not changing going into Year 10.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales has been impressed by what he has seen from rookie WR Chris Brazzell, especially his athleticism, which Brazzell says he has been working on since he was a kid.

“His ability to have the vertical speed and threat, but then his ability to drop his weight, get in and out of breaks really efficiently is one of the things that I was so impressed with,” Canales said. “He’s been working his tail off. (Offensive assistant) Keyshawn Colman has been spending a lot of time with Chris, along with (receivers) coach Rob Moore. But he’s up for the challenge, and he’s done a great job so far in the last couple of weeks as we’ve been doing our call-up periods.”

“As a kid, I played basketball and football, so the body control kind of comes from basketball, and then my mom and dad. Especially my dad, they had me working out, doing the Vertamax, jumping up, controlling myself, stuff like that. So I did a whole lot of working out as a kid. So I’ll say a lot of natural and then a lot of working out too.” Brazzell noted on his athleticism.

Saints

Saints WR Chris Olave is set to play under his fifth-year option in 2026. Katherine Terrell of ESPN notes that both Olave and New Orleans have spoken positively about a new contract despite negotiations having been ongoing since last year.

is set to play under his fifth-year option in 2026. Katherine Terrell of ESPN notes that both Olave and New Orleans have spoken positively about a new contract despite negotiations having been ongoing since last year. Terrell adds that Olave seemed optimistic during OTAs that a deal would get done.