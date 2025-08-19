NFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Dave Canales, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Teddy Bridgewater admits that he still wishes he were coaching high school football, but opted to return to the NFL after being suspended as the head coach at Miami Northwestern High School due to improper benefits of providing rides and meals for players.

“It’s very upsetting,” Bridgewater said, via the Associated Press. “Just knowing that you have good intentions and those good intentions will be turned against you and used against you. I’m hoping to get it resolved because those kids have a special place in my heart. And I’d love to finish what I started with them.”

“I can make a ton of money playing football,” Bridgewater added. “Coaching high school ball, I get nothing. But it’s not even about the money. It’s about giving those kids a building block to go out into the real world and be productive.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers believe WR Jalen McMillan avoided serious injuries from his scary fall on the neck area in the preseason game.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales was frustrated by the team’s recent performance, which included lackluster running and dropped passes. There was also the hit from Texans DE Danielle Hunter that injured QB Andy Dalton.

“I’m excited about our group,” Canales said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited about the talent that we have out there, but can we play together, and can we make it come alive? And we didn’t do that to our standard, and to my standard today.”