NFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Jaycee Horn, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers Camp Buzz

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers recently signed veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal. Todd Bowles said Bridgewater gives them experience above young quarterbacks like Kyle Trask, Michael Pratt, and Connor Bazelak.

“He’d bring us a wealth of experience at that spot,” Bowles said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, we don’t have it. Kyle’s been here a few years, but he hasn’t really played. Obviously, we have a new guy (Bazelak) just coming in. We need the extra arm, we think we need some experience in that room, and the more experience the better.”

Bowles believes Bridgewater can help Baker Mayfield as his backup.

“I believe he can [help Mayfield],” Bowles said. “If he’s here, he’s definitely a guy that can do that. He’s been in some of the systems that Baker has been in. He has a wealth of knowledge from a coaching standpoint as well as a playing standpoint. He can’t do nothing but help.”

Falcons

Falcons K Younghoe Koo talked about battling a hip injury last season and being fully healthy heading into this year.

“It wasn’t the best season,” Koo said, via Around The NFL. “That’s the motivating factor. I’ll just move on. Mentally and physically I feel great. It’s just like any other offseason.”

Falcons K Lenny Krieg, who came from the European Football League, said that Koo has been a great resource for him.

“He’s been great,” Krieg said. “He’s a great resource for me to give me insights about his routines, his work ethic and his way of thinking about kicking. It’s a great relationship. I really appreciate him for being so open and so welcoming to me.”

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said he has a lot of confidence in Koo and believes that he will ultimately prevail as the team’s starting kicker.

“I am really excited to see Younghoe have a bounce-back year and really excited to watch him come back,” Morris said. “I’ve got so much confidence in Younghoe because I started with him.”

Falcons WR DJ Chark‘s one-year, $1,300,000 deal includes a $45,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,255,000. (OverTheCap)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said CB Jaycee Horn had a few stitches in his left thumb after a recent car accident and he won’t play in Friday’s preseason game: “Glad that Jaycee is OK,” per Darin Gantt.

said CB had a few stitches in his left thumb after a recent car accident and he won’t play in Friday’s preseason game: “Glad that Jaycee is OK,” per Darin Gantt. When providing his takeaways from Carolina’s training camp, Joseph Person of The Athletic writes that Bryce Young is in a better place compared to last season, showing a “command of and comfort level in Canales’ system.”

is in a better place compared to last season, showing a “command of and comfort level in Canales’ system.” Canales has been impressed by Young: “He’s extending plays when he has to. But he was on time and on the money (Saturday), so I’m excited about where he’s at.”

Although Person gets the sense that undrafted K Ryan Fitzgerald will win the starting job, he writes it’s reasonable to think Canales will keep things open throughout the preseason after Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 on field goals during the team’s FanFest.

will win the starting job, he writes it’s reasonable to think Canales will keep things open throughout the preseason after Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 on field goals during the team’s FanFest. Person points out that third-round OLB Princely Umanmielen beat LT Ikem Ekwonu in the team’s first training camp practice, but also mentions that the drill was during non-padded practice when edge rushers typically have an advantage on offensive linemen. Still, Person can see Umanmielen making an impact as a rookie.

beat LT in the team’s first training camp practice, but also mentions that the drill was during non-padded practice when edge rushers typically have an advantage on offensive linemen. Still, Person can see Umanmielen making an impact as a rookie. Person writes undrafted CB Corey Thornton has worked with the first-team with Horn out and the team loves his “length and physicality.”

has worked with the first-team with Horn out and the team loves his “length and physicality.” Person adds Thornton did well in press coverage against first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan .

. Regarding recently signed S Tre’von Moehrig and fourth-round S Lathan Ransom , Person writes the pair have shown good tackling ability, which is a department Carolina struggled in last season.

and fourth-round S , Person writes the pair have shown good tackling ability, which is a department Carolina struggled in last season. Canales has been impressed by sixth-round WR Jimmy Horn : “He continues to find space and play fast. It’s a credit to his fitness. But it’s also a credit to the energy that he puts out there, that you want to throw to him.”

: “He continues to find space and play fast. It’s a credit to his fitness. But it’s also a credit to the energy that he puts out there, that you want to throw to him.” Person writes fourth-round RB Trevor Etienne is expected to displace Raheem Blackshear as their starting return specialist and No. 3 running back.