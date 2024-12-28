NFC Notes: Teddy Bridgewater, Lions, Bears, Packers

Bears

Fresh off a tough 6-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 17, Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams talked about how this season can be good for his long-term development despite the struggles.

“Frustrating, annoyed, but learning, I would say,” Williams said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I definitely think that this is going to be good for me. Excited about this last game and then excited about the future.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles blamed training camp for their inevitable slow offensive starts in every game: “I believe it stems back from training camp. It’s just some of the things that either weren’t addressed, they weren’t detailed enough, whatever that is.” (Courtney Cronin)

Lions

Detroit brought QB Teddy Bridgewater back after he won a state championship as a high school coach for more veteran insurance in the quarterback room. Lions QB Hendon Hooker expected Bridgewater to re-sign with them eventually and embraced the competition for the backup spot.

“Throughout all my years of playing football, I’ve always been in a quarterback competition,” Hooker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So it’s just the nature of the business. Just bring your game.”

Lions OC Ben Johnson on RT Penei Sewell: “He’s looking to take souls out there.” (Eric Woodyard)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur would not yet rule out WR Christian Watson for Week 17. (Rob Demovsky)