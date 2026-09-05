NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Aaron Donald, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals notably didn’t make any waiver-wire claims following final roster cuts. When asked whether that meant he was comfortable with their roster, HC Mike LaFleur said they didn’t view any players as a big boost over what they currently have.

“Well, I wouldn’t say (that, but) … yes we do like who we have, but you’re always trying to upgrade the roster,” LaFleur said, via CardsWire. “But you have to say, ‘Is this guy one do we think he is going to upgrade the roster?’ and two if it’s close; the time on task that you have with the guys currently in the building compared to a guy coming off the street that has to learn our building, have to learn the coach, have to learn the scheme, all those kind of things. So, there’s a lot that goes into it to decide if you’re going to swap someone out.”

Rams

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes that Aaron Donald was set to make $30 million in the final year of his contract with the Rams before he retired. Under a revised contract in 2026, Breer writes that Donald will make a base salary of $10 million and can make another $10 million in active-roster bonuses. Donald can make a final $10 million through playing time and playoff incentives.

was set to make $30 million in the final year of his contract with the Rams before he retired. Under a revised contract in 2026, Breer writes that Donald will make a base salary of $10 million and can make another $10 million in active-roster bonuses. Donald can make a final $10 million through playing time and playoff incentives. Breer senses that Donald will play in 30-40 snaps per game. As for the possibility of Donald delaying his return until October or November, Breer said the veteran wants to “be a part of the journey in full.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks officially signed CB Terrion Arnold despite facing eight felony charges from an alleged kidnapping and armed robbery case. Seattle GM John Schneider said they felt comfortable signing Arnold because his character did not match the allegations against him.

“There is a ton of different factors that went into it,” Schneider said, via PFT. “Obviously, the legal stuff has to take care of itself, and we totally respect that. There are tons of different buckets to this situation. Just the advocates that we had, you know. We traded for Leon Washington the first year that we were here, and he’s basically like his father. Leon [Washington] will always be a legend here, and he has a great relationship with the organization. The character just didn’t really fit with the allegations and everybody we’ve talked to. But yes, there’s a long-term play. This isn’t a, ‘Let’s see how quickly we can get this done.’ Let’s get him in the building and see how it goes.”