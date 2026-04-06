NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Coby Bryant, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago made numerous additions on the defensive side this offseason, including S Coby Bryant from the Seahawks. Bears HC Ben Johnson outlined Bryant’s skillset, praising his versatile ability that he feels they can take to another level.

“When we watched the tape, we felt like that jumped off when Coby was on the field,” Johnson said, via Adam Jahns of CHGO. “He’s a guy that comes out, whether he’s playing quarters, playing the post, playing down in the box, he’s coming down, and if he sees somebody, he’s looking to light them up. There’s certainly some things to his game that we’re going to look to improve. That’s like that with every player. And yet, we feel like he’s got a really solid foundation with his play style that’s going to naturally just percolate with the rest of the guys.”

Johnson also spoke on new LB Devin Bush, citing his character and understanding of the game.

“You go back and you see in our system, how we viewed him coming out of college, and he’s one of those guys that had a Bears box. The character matched up with the play style. He’s one of those guys. I think he’s going to fit in nicely with what we’re doing. He’s smart. He loves ball, just like we’re talking about.”

Lions

Lions CB Terrion Arnold was associated with a robbery and kidnapping investigation, and the team believes Arnold’s lawyer, who says he wasn’t involved and simply had property stolen from him.

“We got all the information that says he wasn’t involved. That’s what we know, that’s all we know, and that’s really all I can say,” HC Dan Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “As far as I know it’s not a big deal. It seems like he still wasn’t involved with this.”

Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder visited the Lions. He counts as a local prospect. (Ryan Fowler)

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was clear about their intent to add competition to the running back room, likely in the draft at this stage of the offseason. Gutekunst spoke highly of the depth behind Josh Jacobs, but said he’s sure they will make additions.

“I like our group,” Gutekunst said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “Obviously, we brought Chris Brooks back. We think the world of him, not only as an offensive running back in all phases but also a special teams player. I feel really confident if he has to go into a game what he’s going to do.”

“We’re certainly going to add competition to that room. But I like whether it’s MarShawn, as we get him healthy and get him going, Pierre Strong’s there. There’s guys we really like, but I’m sure there will be more competition to come.”