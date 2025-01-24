NFC Notes: Terrion Arnold, Javon Bullard, Jeff Hafley, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold reflected on his rookie year and said it won’t be long until he is the best cornerback in the NFL.

“It was nothing but experience,” Arnold said, via the team’s website. “A lot of teams sit back and play zone, and I had to go out there and challenge receiver one’s and I’m young. I know I’ll be the best corner in the league pretty soon.”

Lions

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp addressed their fans following Detroit’s disappointing 45-31 Divisional Round loss to the Commanders.

“This is not the letter I was hoping to write to you this year,” Hamp said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s not the ending we wanted or were expecting. The fact of the matter is this: we had a great year, a record-setting season but fell short of our ultimate goal.”

Hamp added they remain motivated to continue pursuing a Super Bowl.

“I know this weekend was difficult and the next few weeks will be hard to watch as other teams walk the path we envisioned,” Hamp said. “But please know that we have never been more motivated. I know the future will look different and the team that brought us so much success this year will never be together again. Pieces will change, but we are confident in where we are going and more aligned than ever as to how we get there.”

Packers

Packers second-round S Javon Bullard is confident they are building a “dangerous” defense going into 2025.

“I’m not going to lie: We’re going to be dangerous,” rookie safety Javon Bullard said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s site. “We’re going to be dangerous. And I’m not just saying that. We’re going to be a special group. Our class, the vets that we still have, I have a tremendous amount of faith in us and what we’re going to bring to the table.”

Packers fourth-round S Evan Williams said DC Jeff Hafley has set the tone for their defense and feels he fits the mold for the culture Haffley’s creating.

“I’m a big fan of just everything he came with and really just the culture he set foot, as soon as he stepped into the door,” Williams said. “He made it clear off the rip that he wanted us to play free, play physical and just play fast. I feel like my play style really fits into that mold. So yeah, you had a lot of guys that just came in and bought in immediately. I think that showed.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst thinks Hafley was “really, really impressive” this season.

“I thought Jeff Hafley did an amazing job coming in here in Year 1,” Gutekunst said. “Those guys really grew together, and they were a unit, and I thought we were playing our best football on defense at the end of the year. The strides we took during the season really were really, really impressive. The jumps. And I’m excited to see what he can do Year 2.”